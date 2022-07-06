ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville City pits neighbor against neighbor in District 1 yard competition

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0iri_0gWRXGHf00
“A Cut Above” is a summer landscaping challenge for anyone living within District 1, says City Council Member Devyn Keith, who is enthusiastic about… Read More

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you like to brag about your landscaping skills and think yours are the best in the neighborhood, then Huntsville City Officials have something that’s right up your alley, er, driveway?

“A Cut Above” is a summer landscaping challenge for anyone living within District 1, says City Council Member Devyn Keith, who is enthusiastic about inviting residents to participate.

“Maintaining a lawn takes a lot of work,” says Keith. “We want to show our gratitude for all who are making [District 1] shine bright. With summer underway, there’s no better time to showcase our neighborhoods while also introducing a little friendly competition between residents.”

The challenge kicks off on Wednesday, July 6 and will end on Saturday, August 6. There are three categories residents can compete for:

  • Best Landscaping (focuses on textures, colors, composition and more technical aspects of landscaping)
  • Most Captivating Floral Display
  • Best Curb Appeal (overall quality)

You can apply for the competition by filling out a form here.

Prizes will be awarded to winners of each category, who will be chosen by a committee made up of City leaders, along with a yard sign to display their wins on their manicured lawns.

“We are excited to kick off this first-time competition and hope it becomes a tradition each summer in D1,” Keith said. “Whether you’re already maintaining your yard or want to get started, this is a great opportunity to get outside and inspire positive change in your community.”

Keith will be working with homeowners’ associations, business groups, recreation centers, faith organizations, public facilities and more to help get the word out about the competition.

To stay aware of updates regarding the competition, you can follow the District 1 Facebook page here, or the City of Huntsville’s page here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Power outage impacting south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations are responding to a significant power outage impacting customers in south Huntsville. The power outage impacts customers from Lily Flagg Drive south to the Marshall County line and from Redstone Arsenal east to Bailey Cove Road. The cause for this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Road construction to impact Downtown Huntsville intersection

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two road construction projects will impact traffic at a major intersection in Huntsville. Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 11, a contractor will begin road work at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Jefferson Street (where Kaffeeklatsch is located). Clinton Avenue will close to through traffic at that time and until July 25, One lane of Jefferson will remain open.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Government
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Service restored after power outage in southern Madison County

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities said it has restored power to a majority of customers in the affected area. Anyone still experiencing an issue should call 256-535-4448. Crews are still performing maintenance, inspections and repairs in the area. ----- From earlier:. Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage affecting...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Part of Old Highway 431 to close for sewer upgrades

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Portions of Old Highway 431 will close next week for sanitary sewer improvements. According to Huntsville Utilities, all lanes of Old Highway 431 will close from The Meadows Boulevard SE to the intersection of U.S. 431 on Tuesday, July 12. It will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Burned park playground equipment replaced at Decatur park

Vickie Swopes' grandson will finally be able to enjoy all of the playground equipment at Jesse Lewis Smith Park on Somerville Road after some equipment sustained fire damage earlier this year, apparently from vandals. Maintenance workers Gene Hart and Ernie Downs spent most of Wednesday replacing five fire-damaged parts of...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT News 19

Warehouse and driver positions open at Buffalo Rock

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Buffalo Rock Company is looking to fill warehouse and driving positions at their Huntsville location and will be hosting a job fair Tuesday. The job fair will be at the Huntsville Career Center, 2535 Sparkman Drive Northwest, on July 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Buffalo Rock will be hiring Class A CDL Drivers, Warehouse Pickers, Warehouse Support and Forklift Operators.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council
WHNT News 19

USPS hosting centralized job fair in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Interested in working for the post office? An upcoming job fair will bring several local post offices across North Alabama to one place for easy access. On Saturday, July 9, the USPS will be hosting a job fair in the parking lot of the Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Facebook
WHNT News 19

USPS addresses slow mail delivery in North Alabama

NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – Some viewers have reached out to News 19 expressing concern with slow mail delivery across North Alabama. In a statement to News 19, a United States Postal Service spokesperson confirmed the agency is working on staffing issues and apologized for the delivery delays, providing ways to get help with mail issues.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The protest that wasn’t

CULLMAN, Ala. – Upon arriving at the Cullman County Courthouse parking lot Monday morning, potential protesters had their plans to demonstrate thwarted due to their lack of preparation in obtaining the necessary permits.  Organized by Alabama Rally Against Injustice, the local demonstration was one of eight planned across the state Monday to protest the overturning of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. The ruling was overturned by the United States Supreme Court on June 24, giving states the power to ban abortions.   While no representatives from the organization were in attendance, resident...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy