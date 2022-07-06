ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County’s ‘Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar’s’ Communications Efforts Recognized as Outstanding Public Service Announcement Campaigns during the 64th Emmy Awards Ceremony

By Patrick Herron
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County is very pleased to announce that for a second year in a row the communications and media component of its COVID-19 prevention and mitigation initiative, Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar (For Our Health and Wellbeing), was recognized during the NATAS – National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter ceremony with two...

Montgomery County Executive Elrich to Help Dedicate New Glenmont Forest ‘Green Streets’ Project at Community Block Party on Sunday, July 10

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will join the Glenmont Forest Neighbors Civic Association (GFNCA), the Grandview Circle of Opportunities, the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Impact Silver Spring and other organizations and residents to dedicate the Glenmont Forest Community’s new “Green Streets” project and celebrate the return of the Glenmont Forest Community Block Party from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich

Over the holiday weekend and on Monday we celebrated the 4th of July throughout Montgomery County with parades, fireworks, and gatherings – many that returned for the first time in three years. These events drew thousands of residents and visitors to our communities and neighborhoods large and small, reflecting our diversity, inclusion, and a desire to celebrate what’s best about our country.
Montgomery County Makes Top 100 Healthiest Communities in U.S. List

Montgomery County placed 55th in a newly published ranking of the top 500 healthiest communities in the country. The “Healthiest Communities Rankings 2022”, created by U.S. News, score nearly 3,000 counties on 89 indicators across 10 categories that drive overall community health. The list includes counties, county-type divisions called boroughs, municipalities, census areas, and independent cities in Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, and Virginia that are treated as county equivalents by the Census Bureau. The ten categories along with how they’re weighted are Population Health (14.2%), Equity (12.23%), Education (12.15%), Economy (11.1%), Housing (9.5%), Food & Nutrition (8.8%), Environment (8.6%), Public Safety (8.5%), Community Vitality (7.6%), and Infrastructure (7.5%).
Montgomery County Executive Elrich Encourages First-Time Homebuyers to Apply for Assistance from $3 Million Available in Down Payment Support

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is encouraging first-time homebuyers to apply for assistance from the County’s $3 million in funding dedicated to two down payment assistance programs. The two programs being funded by the County are the Montgomery Homeownership Program, administered by the State of Maryland’s Department of Housing,...
Montgomery County Ride On Buses to Collect Fares Again

Montgomery County, Maryland's Ride On bus system will soon go back to charging riders after suspending all fares during the coronavirus pandemic. Riding the bus system will continue to be free of charge through July. Beginning Aug. 1, riders will have to pay $1 for a one-way trip and monthly passes will cost $22.50, the department of transportation said in a release on Thursday.
Jessica Haire Lying About Relationship With Proud Boys Consulting Firm

Jessica Haire is lying about her relationship with a Republican consulting firm with direct ties to the Proud Boys, a violent extremist group at the center of the January 6 insurrection. Maryland Matters Editor Josh Kurtz reported on July 5, 2022, that Jessica Haire “ended her association” with McShane LLC...
Roughly 800 Montgomery Co. voters receive duplicate mail-in ballots

Roughly 800 voters in Maryland’s Montgomery County — out of 670,000 registered voters in the county — were mailed duplicate ballots, elections officials say. Gilberto Zelaya, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said the issue, which was discovered June 30, was limited to a single batch of voters in the county.
Montgomery County Adopts Noncooperation Policy With Outside States That Attempt to Prosecute Women Who Come to Maryland Seeking to Obtain an Abortion

In response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy released the following message on Tuesday, July 6:. “As a result of the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, the State’s Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County has adopted a noncooperation policy with outside states that would attempt to criminalize the conduct of a woman who comes to Maryland to obtain a safe and legal abortion.
Frederick County Police Accountability Board Members Approved

They are 11 individuals who will receive complaints about police misconduct. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Frederick County Council on Tuesday night appointed the 11 members nominated by the County Executive to the Police Accountability Board. Among its duties, the Board will receive complaints about police misconduct from the Sheriff’s Office, and the Frederick, Brunswick and Thurmont Police Departments.
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill To Let Medical Marijuana Patients Self-Certify Without Doctors, Sidestepping Federal Blockade

The mayor of Washington, D.C. signed emergency legislation on Wednesday that will allow people to self-certify as medical cannabis patients and access dispensaries, without a doctor’s recommendation. This comes a week after the measure was unanimously approved by the District Council. The now-enacted legislation from from Councilmembers Kenyan McDuffie...
Montgomery County State’s Attorney adopts noncooperation policy for abortion prosecution

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that they will not comply with other states looking to criminalize someone traveling to Maryland to get an abortion. The office’s statement said that access to abortion is still protected in certain states depending on their laws. Maryland is […]
D.C. ends contact tracing as pandemic concerns wane

Washington D.C. ended its COVID-19 contact tracing program last week after a recent uptake in take-home tests as total cases begin to wane. The D.C. Contact Trace Force, a 151-member team that has been notifying D.C. residents of COVID-19 exposures since the onset of the pandemic, laid off 131 employees and dissolved itself due to the District’s low case numbers and a rise in take-home tests, which often go unreported. The DC CAN exposure system – a cellphone alert for individuals that notifies them when they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive – will remain in effect.
