Madison County Clerk Recorder, Debbie Ming-Mendoza, is alerting residents of possible property tax fraud beginning to occur in the county. Recently, Mendoza’s office caught an illegal transfer of property. Mendoza stated, “Efforts are being made in St. Louis and the surrounding area to illegally transfer property rights by white-collar criminals.” While the Recorder’s Office cannot stop this property scam, they can alert residents that it has happened to them if they sign up for the Property Fraud Alert.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO