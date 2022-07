There’s normal hardware, and then there’s gaming hardware. The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro falls squarely into the latter camp. It holds nothing back, slapping down high-end specs and an over-the-top design at every turn. A smartphone this grandiose comes with a price to match, weighing in at €1,299 (which could land it anywhere from $1,300 to over $1,500 when it eventually drops in the US). So, let’s have a look at what all you get for that money when you could grab an iPhone 13 Pro or Galaxy S22 Ultra for less.

