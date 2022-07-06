Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers wants Abbeville man for lawnmower theft

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is searching for an Abbeville man after he didn’t return a lawnmower he was supposed to be repairing.

Sherman Christopher Pedraza, 52, of Abbeville, faces a charge of felony theft, according to Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais. A warrant is currently out for his arrest.

Pedraza is described as a white male with hazel eyes, long black and gray hair, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing around 170 lbs. Pedraza also has abulldog tattoo on his left hand.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at (337) 740-TIPS (8477) or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

