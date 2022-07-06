ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Valley City Woman Remembered for Unselfish Service

By Warren Abrahamson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City and many others will remember Barb Henke for her unselfish acts of service through the American Red Cross Association and her many other ventures. Henke passed away recently after a brief fight with stomach cancer. She was 71....

newsdakota.com

Let’s Walk Valley City Monday, July 18

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Let’s Walk Valley City is a free event on Monday, July 18 from 5 – 8 pm. This event features a 1.5 mile route that starts at either Jefferson Elementary or Hi-Line Prairie Gardens and Orchard. Join the fun by walking, biking, blading or running the route. Along the way, there will be games, activities, live music, art, and delicious food.
valleynewslive.com

Fargo veteran gets new wheels at Cruise Night

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo Army veteran should have an easier time being successful in civilian life with a new ride. It’s been a tough transition to civilian life for Ricardo Singleton who started the process in September, 2020. Singleton says it was difficult for him...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Fundraiser Tonight for SMP Health – Ave Maria Volunteers

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – SMP Health – Ave Maria has been celebrating 60 years in the community and its support all year long. Tonight, July 7, they’re hosting a Family Fun Night to show their appreciation and raise funds for their volunteers. Annie Hancock is the Development...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Keller Brings Legendary Gatling Gun to Fort Seward

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Chuck Keller became infatuated with the legendary Gatling Gun and history when he was just 5 years old. Today, he hopes his enthusiasm for the historic weapon inspires others. Keller has been a reenactor since 1989 when he was first invited to join the Jamestown-based...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Valley City, ND
Valley City, ND
Government
valleynewslive.com

City of Moorhead to celebrate opening of major railroad underpass

MOORHEAD Minn. (Valley News Live) - A railroad underpass project that’s years in the making is just days away from opening. The city says the SE Main/20th/21st Street underpass is the largest public transportation project in Moorhead’s history. City leaders say it will greatly improve safety and mobility...
MOORHEAD, MN
hpr1.com

​Downtown Fargo Street Fair

This is your one chance to join the throngs of nearly a couple hundred thousand people as you meander up and down Broadway and take in the annual downtown street fair. With three full days of food, fun and frolic, you’ll at the same time get intimately familiar with Fargo’s absolutely amazing, constantly reinvented downtown. Hundreds of vendors from the upper Midwest and Canada will tantalize you with their creative offerings. Live music and entertainment will appear off and on throughout the event. Bring your family and while at it, stop in at the local shops and restaurants, you will be amazed. There’s a bunch of reasons this event draws one of the biggest crowds annually in North Dakota. This year you can be one of them.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Helen Duden

Helen Duden, Jud, ND, died on April 14, 2022, at the age of 91, under the excellent care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and the Manor St. Joseph in Edgeley, ND. Helen Fay Fode was born on May 24, 1930 on a farm southwest of Alfred, ND, to Bertha (Irion) and John Fode. She joined an older sister, Evelyn Mae, and, later, Elizabeth (Betty), and Ruby joined the family. Helen went to school in Alfred through the 5th grade, and, on the first day of 6th Grade, a new classmate in Jud told her to go into the classroom and find Eddie Duden, because he would help her have a good day. In spite of that prank, Helen and Eddie became friends and then sweethearts. Helen, a varsity letterwinner in basketball, graduated from Jud High School in 1948, and married the love of her life, Edward W. Duden, on September 1, 1948.
JUD, ND
Bring Me The News

Body found in Red River at Moorhead identified

A body that was found in a river along the border of North Dakota and Minnesota earlier this week has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh was the man found on Wednesday floating in the Red River near Moorhead. Police noted that Chieh does not have a permanent address but has ties to Fargo, North Dakota.
MOORHEAD, MN
newsdakota.com

Law Enforcement Escort Planned for Brandon Sola

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a law enforcement escort for Brandon Sola on Monday, July 11th from Minot to the Veterans Cemetery in Fargo. Sola was the Police Chief for Carrington and a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on June 28th near Fargo.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Madeline Luke Files As Independent Candidate

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from Madeline Luke. Madeline Luke, longtime Valley City resident, has announced that she has filed the necessary papers with the Secretary of State to run as an Independent for one of District 24’s two seats in the ND House of Representatives.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Local NRCS Official Explains Available Programs

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Natural Resources Conservation Service has a variety of programs and services for area farmers, ranchers, and landowners. CDU Supervisor Paul DuBourt represents Foster, Eddy, Griggs, and Wells County. He says one of these programs is their Environmental Quality Incentives Program, or EQIP. DuBourt says...
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Mayor Advocates for Exit 257 Survey

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich is encouraging city residents and anyone else who uses Exit 257 to take a survey being conducted by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT). The exit, which was closed for repairs on June 13th, has been inoperable by motorists. During...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

City of Jamestown Conducting Street Sweeping

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Starting tonight, July 7, Jamestown city crews will be out street sweeping in the downtown business district. This will take place at 11:00 PM and last approximately until 7:00 AM or until finished. Please move vehicles off the streets during these times until sweeping is...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Richard Marvin Huseby

Richard Marvin Huseby, or Rick as everyone called him, life started on March 18 1952. He was born into the world to Lorraine (Ruud) and Marvin Huseby. Two sisters welcomed him home, Sharon and Linda. Rick passed away on July 5, 2022 at CHI Mercy Hospital, Valley City, ND. He...
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Moorhead area counseling services continue struggle to keep up with demand

(Fargo, ND) -- Area counseling services continue to have a hard time keeping up with demand for people looking for help with mental health issues. "We serve a couple of rural schools we are adding more days there because school counselors and administrators are finding that more and more students are having what are medically necessary needs for some mental health support," said Shauna Erickson-Abou Zahr, the Regional Program Supervisor for the Village Family Service Center.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Grievance Committee Upholds Employee Termination

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Grievance Committee met Thursday morning regarding a complaint filed regarding the termination of an employee from Stutsman County Corrections. County HR Director Shannon Davis says the employee had requested to change the status of her employment from a termination to a resignation.
newsdakota.com

Wes Anderson; 25 Years At The Barnes County Historical

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – I find it hard to believe it has been twenty-five years since I was hired to be the first “professional” curator for the Barnes County Historical Society Museum. I must have been having fun as the time has flown by. I have become part of the furniture around here! I guess the day I started was the sound of a square peg fitting tightly into a square hole. The first day I started was July 7th, 1997. I was to help Elma Rambow with one of her famous rummage sales she conducted for the benefit of the new museum on Central Ave. I had been hired in June to be “Volunteer Coordinator (Intern Status)” I remember being one of three candidates interviewed one night in the area now occupied by the train set. Eileen Starr from Valley City State University, (and my boss at the planetarium for the previous three years) was on the board and I think played a big part in getting me hired. I was graduating in May with a History/Social-Science BA Degree from the college and really didn’t know what I was going to do with it. The opportunity to work for the museum showed up with the donation of the Fair Store. The other two candidates, one was already running another museum in a community north of here and I think the other was a museum studies graduate. I didn’t think I’d have much of a prayer other than I was local and I worked cheap and was willing to learn on the job (and Eileen put in a really good word for me).
BARNES COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

North Country Trail Thru-hiker Event in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The public is invited to a free program on Tuesday, July 12th at Brockopp Brewing from 6-7:30pm hosted by the North Country Trail Association’s Sheyenne River Valley (SRV) Chapter that will feature current North Country National Scenic Trail thru-hiker and Michigan author Joan Young.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

BEK TV Show to Feature Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The next episode of “My Hometown – Summer Getaways” will feature Jamestown, ND. Viewers can watch the final production on July 20 at 4:30 pm CT on BEK TV or online at bek.news/myhometown. The program will rerun the next morning at 10...
JAMESTOWN, ND

