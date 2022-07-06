ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MN

Letter: One person — or many — can make a difference

By Jackson County Pilot Staff
Jackson County Pilot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Jackson County reached a milestone. It was 35 years ago the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal to place a hazardous waste incinerator in Jackson County. Soon after, citizens grew very worried. What would happen to our clean...

www.jacksoncountypilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson County Pilot

Volunteers headed to Jackson County for river cleanup effort

A major volunteer effort to clean up portions of the West Fork Des Moines River will kick off in Jackson County next week. Iowa Project AWARE — which stands for “A Watershed Awareness River Expedition” — is an Iowa-based environmental conservation organization that been organizing river cleanups across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa for nearly two decades, only pausing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
WHO 13

Derecho leaves some crops in Kossuth County flattened

ALGONA, Iowa — Storms which rolled across Iowa Tuesday did some damage around Algona and in northern Kossuth County. The high winds downed branches all over town. One giant branch landed on the car of Brian Wilson, News Director at KLGA. The branch damaged his car so bad it wasn’t able to be driven. Charissa Mueller, […]
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Jackson County Pilot

Annual Pork Chop Open set for next week

The 45 th annual Pork Chop Open returns Thursday, July 14, to the Loon Lake Golf Course. The first tee time is set for 6:30 a.m. and others run all through the afternoon. A pork burger lunch takes place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the always-popular pork chop supper runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Door prizes will be handed out at 6 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

City put on alert Sunday afternoon

The city of Jackson was put on alert Sunday afternoon after local authorities received what Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken termed “a concerning report” from a local parent. Shortly before 2 p.m. this past Sunday, the local sheriff’s office learned an 11-year-old had reported a white male with...
JACKSON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
County
Jackson County, MN
Jackson County, MN
Government
kicdam.com

Drought Continues To Expand In Parts of Northwest Iowa

Washington, DC (KICD) — The weekly draught monitor from USDA does NOT reflect the 2 inches of rain much of our region received Tuesday. The latest map released this morning shows 7 of the counties in the KICD Broadcast area having certain degrees of draught, and all of Osceola and Dickinson Counties now D-0 “abnormally dry.”
IOWA STATE
Jackson County Pilot

Local health care officials urge youth vaccinations

Local health care officials are urging parents to get their children ages 6 months to 4 years vaccinated against COVID-19. Locally, Sanford Jackson Medical Center began administering Pfizer-BioNTech’...
JACKSON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Governor’s Pheasant Opener Coming to Southern Minnesota

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Opener returns to the calendar this fall. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announces the resumption of the annual tradition for October 14 and 15 in Worthington. "It is a great opportunity to highlight the great pheasant habitat in our state and celebrate the sport of pheasant hunting," said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen in a news release.
MINNESOTA STATE
Jackson County Pilot

Editorial: Days getting shorter, but fun heating up

With the Fourth of July — summer’s unofficial midpoint — behind us, we begin our inevitable slide back toward the busyness of autumn and the chill of winter. But we still have plenty of fun in the summertime sun left before the leaves and snow start to fall.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Make A Difference
kicdam.com

Two Fights In Armstrong Lead to Five Arrests

Armstrong, IA (KICD) — Several men were arrested in two different incidents of fighting in Armstrong over the last month according to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. The first case was at around 10pm on the night of June 19th when an Emmet County sheriff’s deputy saw a person signaling for help in the parking lot of North Union School where three people, all from Armstrong, were involved in an altercation.
ARMSTRONG, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Pursuit reached speeds of 100+ mph on Fairmont city streets

A pursuit that led to the arrest of a Texas man reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on Fairmont’s city streets, according to charges filed Tuesday. Cruz Jesus Castillo, 20, faces felony charges of 1st-degree damage to property and fleeing police in a motor vehicle in Martin County Court. Police say Castillo was behind the wheel of the pickup that fled police over the weekend.
FAIRMONT, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Mother/son author duo to present at library

All are welcome to come to the Jackson library this Friday to hear from former Jackson County Central teacher Wendy Fredrickson and her son, Wyatt, who recently published their debut teen novel. The novel, “Secrets of the Statue: Keepers of Balance,” hit shelves earlier this year. The Fredricksons...
JACKSON, MN
kicdam.com

One Killed and Several Other Injured In Nobles County Crash

Worthington, MN (KICD)– One person has died and six others are recovering from injuries sustained in a Wednesday morning crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office tells us a pickup and a work truck collided near Wilmont which critically injured a 19-year-ol passenger in one of the vehicles which he later succumbed to. Six others were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
knuj.net

TRUMAN MAN CRITICALLY HURT IN CRASH

The state patrol has released information on a crash that critically injured a Truman man last week. Authorities say a 2005 International semi was travelling eastbound on I-90 in Faribault County June 29 around 9:40 am when it collided with a state plow truck in the right lane that was diverting traffic to the left lane near a work zone. The driver of the semi James Ratcliffe of Truman was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the plow, Nathaniel Lamont of Truman was taken to Blue Earth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Blue Earth Police, Fire and Ambulance along with Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Air Ambulance and MnDOT all assisted at the scene.
TRUMAN, MN
KCCI.com

NWS confirms tornado touched down in northern Iowa on Tuesday

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday's derecho produced a tornado in northern Iowa, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed. The tornado touched down in Emmet County. It's rated as an EF-0. The tornado traveled 1.6 miles. Its path had a max width of 50 yards. The estimated...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
KEYC

Police: attempted abduction in Sleepy Eye

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Police Department reports an attempted abduction Tuesday. According to police, a teenage girl reported that a white male asked her repeatedly to get into his car while she was walking. Police says she said the vehicle kept following her even when she started to run home.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
KEYC

Amboy woman suffers life-threatening injuries from Mankato crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Amboy woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Mankato Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 69-year-old Carol Jean Gramentz was traveling the wrong way on the eastbound Highway 14 ramp when the vehicle she was driving collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram that was northbound on Highway 22.
MANKATO, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Frogs rebound with two big wins

The Lakefield Frogs ended a six-game losing streak with a pair of wins last week, beating both Heron Lake and Pipestone via the 10-run rule in a span of three days. Lakefield rapped 15 hits in each g...
LAKEFIELD, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Golden Gophers to honor gold medalists

The state champion Jackson County Central wrestling team will be honored by the University of Minnesota during the Jackson County Fair. Representatives from the Gopher wrestling team will be on h...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Legion team beats state champs

Just three days after beating this spring’s Big South Conference champion (Windom), the Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team beat the defending Class AA state champions. The Tarantulas ...
JACKSON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy