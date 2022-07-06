ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

SC man charged with secretly recording a teen in a store dressing room

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 2 days ago

An Anderson man has been accused of putting a cell phone under a dressing room door in a Greenville store and recording a teenage girl trying on clothes.

The incident at Hollister in Greenville’s Haywood Mall was reported last week.

The 17-year-old saw a phone under the dressing room door, police said. When the door was opened, a man was seen holding the phone.

Police circulated photos of a man walking through the mall and asked for help from the public in identifying him.

Greenville Police arrested Josue Daniel Charles Casas, 40, after he turned himself in. He is charged with voyeurism.

