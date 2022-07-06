Temporary Water Outages in NE Jamestown

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – I find it hard to believe it has been twenty-five years since I was hired to be the first “professional” curator for the Barnes County Historical Society Museum. I must have been having fun as the time has flown by. I have become part of the furniture around here! I guess the day I started was the sound of a square peg fitting tightly into a square hole. The first day I started was July 7th, 1997. I was to help Elma Rambow with one of her famous rummage sales she conducted for the benefit of the new museum on Central Ave. I had been hired in June to be “Volunteer Coordinator (Intern Status)” I remember being one of three candidates interviewed one night in the area now occupied by the train set. Eileen Starr from Valley City State University, (and my boss at the planetarium for the previous three years) was on the board and I think played a big part in getting me hired. I was graduating in May with a History/Social-Science BA Degree from the college and really didn’t know what I was going to do with it. The opportunity to work for the museum showed up with the donation of the Fair Store. The other two candidates, one was already running another museum in a community north of here and I think the other was a museum studies graduate. I didn’t think I’d have much of a prayer other than I was local and I worked cheap and was willing to learn on the job (and Eileen put in a really good word for me).

