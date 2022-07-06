ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Temporary Water Outages in NE Jamestown

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be some temporary water outages and road closure in the Northeast part of...

www.newsdakota.com

newsdakota.com

City of Jamestown Conducting Street Sweeping

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Starting tonight, July 7, Jamestown city crews will be out street sweeping in the downtown business district. This will take place at 11:00 PM and last approximately until 7:00 AM or until finished. Please move vehicles off the streets during these times until sweeping is...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Mayor Advocates for Exit 257 Survey

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich is encouraging city residents and anyone else who uses Exit 257 to take a survey being conducted by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT). The exit, which was closed for repairs on June 13th, has been inoperable by motorists. During...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Law Enforcement Escort Planned for Brandon Sola

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a law enforcement escort for Brandon Sola on Monday, July 11th from Minot to the Veterans Cemetery in Fargo. Sola was the Police Chief for Carrington and a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on June 28th near Fargo.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Local NRCS Official Explains Available Programs

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Natural Resources Conservation Service has a variety of programs and services for area farmers, ranchers, and landowners. CDU Supervisor Paul DuBourt represents Foster, Eddy, Griggs, and Wells County. He says one of these programs is their Environmental Quality Incentives Program, or EQIP. DuBourt says...
CARRINGTON, ND
Jamestown, ND
Government
City
Jamestown, ND
newsdakota.com

Let’s Walk Valley City Monday, July 18

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Let’s Walk Valley City is a free event on Monday, July 18 from 5 – 8 pm. This event features a 1.5 mile route that starts at either Jefferson Elementary or Hi-Line Prairie Gardens and Orchard. Join the fun by walking, biking, blading or running the route. Along the way, there will be games, activities, live music, art, and delicious food.
newsdakota.com

Grievance Committee Upholds Employee Termination

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Grievance Committee met Thursday morning regarding a complaint filed regarding the termination of an employee from Stutsman County Corrections. County HR Director Shannon Davis says the employee had requested to change the status of her employment from a termination to a resignation.
newsdakota.com

Keller Brings Legendary Gatling Gun to Fort Seward

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Chuck Keller became infatuated with the legendary Gatling Gun and history when he was just 5 years old. Today, he hopes his enthusiasm for the historic weapon inspires others. Keller has been a reenactor since 1989 when he was first invited to join the Jamestown-based...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Helen Duden

Helen Duden, Jud, ND, died on April 14, 2022, at the age of 91, under the excellent care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and the Manor St. Joseph in Edgeley, ND. Helen Fay Fode was born on May 24, 1930 on a farm southwest of Alfred, ND, to Bertha (Irion) and John Fode. She joined an older sister, Evelyn Mae, and, later, Elizabeth (Betty), and Ruby joined the family. Helen went to school in Alfred through the 5th grade, and, on the first day of 6th Grade, a new classmate in Jud told her to go into the classroom and find Eddie Duden, because he would help her have a good day. In spite of that prank, Helen and Eddie became friends and then sweethearts. Helen, a varsity letterwinner in basketball, graduated from Jud High School in 1948, and married the love of her life, Edward W. Duden, on September 1, 1948.
JUD, ND
newsdakota.com

St. Paul Township Requests Loan for Project Cost

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission moved ahead with helping St. Paul Township with the cost of a project. Representative Tom Kleven says the project is finished, but they needed a short-term loan to receive further funding to pay off the cost. Kleven says they have funding...
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Woman Remembered for Unselfish Service

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City and many others will remember Barb Henke for her unselfish acts of service through the American Red Cross Association and her many other ventures. Henke passed away recently after a brief fight with stomach cancer. She was 71. Barb and her husband...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

BEK TV Show to Feature Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The next episode of “My Hometown – Summer Getaways” will feature Jamestown, ND. Viewers can watch the final production on July 20 at 4:30 pm CT on BEK TV or online at bek.news/myhometown. The program will rerun the next morning at 10...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Madeline Luke Files As Independent Candidate

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from Madeline Luke. Madeline Luke, longtime Valley City resident, has announced that she has filed the necessary papers with the Secretary of State to run as an Independent for one of District 24’s two seats in the ND House of Representatives.
VALLEY CITY, ND
News Break
Politics
newsdakota.com

Wes Anderson; 25 Years At The Barnes County Historical

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – I find it hard to believe it has been twenty-five years since I was hired to be the first “professional” curator for the Barnes County Historical Society Museum. I must have been having fun as the time has flown by. I have become part of the furniture around here! I guess the day I started was the sound of a square peg fitting tightly into a square hole. The first day I started was July 7th, 1997. I was to help Elma Rambow with one of her famous rummage sales she conducted for the benefit of the new museum on Central Ave. I had been hired in June to be “Volunteer Coordinator (Intern Status)” I remember being one of three candidates interviewed one night in the area now occupied by the train set. Eileen Starr from Valley City State University, (and my boss at the planetarium for the previous three years) was on the board and I think played a big part in getting me hired. I was graduating in May with a History/Social-Science BA Degree from the college and really didn’t know what I was going to do with it. The opportunity to work for the museum showed up with the donation of the Fair Store. The other two candidates, one was already running another museum in a community north of here and I think the other was a museum studies graduate. I didn’t think I’d have much of a prayer other than I was local and I worked cheap and was willing to learn on the job (and Eileen put in a really good word for me).
BARNES COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Carrington Mayor Directs Flags at Half-staff for Police Chief

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Carrington Mayor Tom Erdmann is directing flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen Police Chief Brandon Sola. Sola died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday, June 28 near Fargo. He was the Chief of Police in Carrington since April 2022. He was also a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003.
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Richard Marvin Huseby

Richard Marvin Huseby, or Rick as everyone called him, life started on March 18 1952. He was born into the world to Lorraine (Ruud) and Marvin Huseby. Two sisters welcomed him home, Sharon and Linda. Rick passed away on July 5, 2022 at CHI Mercy Hospital, Valley City, ND. He...
VALLEY CITY, ND
740thefan.com

NY man arrested after Jamestown burglary

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A New York man is in custody following a home burglary in north Jamestown Monday night. Police say Robert Jay Smoke, 55, of Hogansburg, N.Y. is accused of smashing out a window to gain entry to the home on the 400 block of 4th Street NE shortly before 10 p.m.
newsdakota.com

Birders & Photographers Treated to Kidder County Tour

MEDINA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A small group of birders and photographers were treated to a June tour in Kidder County. Guide Jamie Cunningham of Sabrewing Nature Tours led a group through North Dakota. The organization plans tours all over the US and other countries including South America, Asia, and Africa.
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Bismarck Governors Down Carrington 8-2

Jamestown, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—The Bismarck Governors recorded a pair of inning ending double plays in the first 2 innings and a rare triple play in the sixth inning as they defeated Carrington Post 25 8-2 in the opening game of the 2022 Phil Brown Classic at Jack Brown Stadium. Carrington’s...
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Trap Club News July 5, 2022

There was small attendance at the range Tuesday evening as some youth and adults are on their way to the national competition- long trip to Michigan. I wish them good shooting and a safe journey. It’s more dangerous on the roads than on the gun ranges. I should have...
VALLEY CITY, ND

