Baldwin County, GA

Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON NEWBERRY RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Laurens, southern Abbeville and Greenwood Counties through 900 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Greenwood to 5 miles southeast of Abbeville to 15 miles east of Elberton. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Abbeville, Ninety Six, Cokesbury, Hodges, Troy, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood State Park and Ninety Six Historic Site. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oconee, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Oconee; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Central Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 255 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Toccoa to near Walhalla, moving southeast at 10 mph. New storms could form south of this line and quickly become severe as well. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Clemson, Seneca, Walhalla, Central, Westminster, Long Creek, Oakway, Tallulah Gorge State Park and Lake Keowee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Towns, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Fannin; Towns; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Towns, Union and northeastern Fannin Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Blue Ridge to near Jones Creek to Blairsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Blue Ridge, Blairsville, Young Harris, Morganton, Hemp, Blue Mountain Shelter, Brasstown Bald, Hurst, Loving, Jones Creek, Owltown, Mineral Bluff, Vogel State Park and Track Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Murray, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Murray; Whitfield Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Murray and Whitfield Counties through 830 PM EDT At 808 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Red Clay S.p. to near Dalton to near Mill Creek, and moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dalton, Varnell, Cohutta, Mill Creek, Beaverdale, Dawnville, Rocky Face and Tilton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Moore EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL, Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McMinn, Monroe, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McMinn; Monroe; Polk The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cherokee County in southwestern North Carolina Northeastern Polk County in east Tennessee Southeastern McMinn County in east Tennessee Southern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Etowah, or 16 miles northeast of Benton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Etowah, Tellico Plains, Coker Creek, Violet, Bullet Creek, Hiawasse Dam, Hiwassee Ocoee State Park and Unaka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

