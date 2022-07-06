ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

boohoo Launches First-Ever Modest Collection

By D'Shonda Brown
Essence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe collection was designed by 20-year-old fashion design graduate Sameera Mohmed. Global brand boohoo’s price today is not the same as it was in the beginning stages of its manufacturing days. From their collaborations with Ming Lee Simmons, Hennessy Carolina’s holiday collection, and even Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee’s tracksuit collection for...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Atlantic

Fashion Has Abandoned Human Taste

As best as I can tell, the puff-sleeve onslaught began in 2018. The clothing designer Batsheva Hay’s eponymous brand was barely two years old, but her high-necked, ruffle-trimmed, elbow-covering dresses in dense florals and upholstery prints—bizarro-world reimaginings of the conservative frocks favored by Hasidic Jewish women and the Amish—had developed a cult following among weird New York fashion-and-art girls. Almost all of her early designs featured some kind of huge, puffy sleeve; according to a lengthy profile in The New Yorker published that September, the custom-made dress that inspired Hay’s line had enough space in the shoulders to store a few tennis balls.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

A New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT ‘Slate Bone’ Colorway Is Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Another iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker could be releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media accounts @Yeezyinfluence and rlkicks_88 shared a first look at the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Bone,” a new colorway of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle sneaker that’s slated to hit stores before year’s end. The style features a clean gray-based Primeknit upper and is offset by darker gray patches at the midfoot and lighter hits...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Acne Studios Explores Intimacy and Sexuality in Musubi Bag Campaign

Acne Studios has enlisted American artist Talia Chetrit to spotlight its signature Musubi Bag in a new campaign. The visuals capture the handbag on the bodies of male dancers. A continuation of Chetrit’s work frequently exploring themes of sexuality and intimacy, the series highlights the Musubi, which the artist believes to resemble yet contrast the male nude at the same time. The brand’s creative director Jonny Johansson spoke of the project: “I have long admired the work of Talia Chetrit because she treats everything in a singular, very personal way. This project was her idea entirely — we just sent her some bags to photograph as she wished.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swae Lee
Person
Hennessy Carolina
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Influencer#Fashion Design#Fashion Week
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
Vogue

Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Best Stage Look Yet

Dua Lipa has served many killer fashion moments on her world tour, both on and off the stage. Custom catsuits from Mugler and Balenciaga, plus a John Galliano-era Dior look – sourced by London-based vintage specialist Christelle McCracken of My Runway Archive – have been her core performance looks. But for a recent Spotify concert held in Cannes, Dua swapped her slinky all-in-ones for a bespoke look by Coperni.
BEAUTY & FASHION
realitytitbit.com

Kim K's Balenciaga 2022 runway walk has fans raising eyebrows

Kim Kardashian suddenly appeared in Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 collection, raising some serious eyebrows about her model walk. Her sister Kendall Jenner may be used to the runway strut, but Kim’s stance is totally different. She’s the icon of fashion, a total entrepreneur in her own SKKN brand, and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy