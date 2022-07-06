Annual Dance Awards Ceremony and Performances in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – Alabama Christian Dance Theatre Studio will host the ALL STARS/IDA Performances at 650 Mountain Ave NW, Jacksonville, AL 36265 on Tuesday July 12th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. ACDT annual IDA awards ceremony and performances. Held at the Jacksonville Train Depot. Alabama Christian Dance Theater Studio provides dance education in ballet, tap, jazz, modern, hip hop, and character styles.
