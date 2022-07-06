ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Annual Dance Awards Ceremony and Performances in Jacksonville

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

Calhoun Journal

July 6, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – Alabama Christian Dance Theatre Studio will host the ALL STARS/IDA Performances at 650 Mountain Ave NW, Jacksonville, AL 36265 on Tuesday July 12th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. ACDT annual IDA awards ceremony and performances. Held at the Jacksonville Train Depot. Alabama Christian Dance Theater Studio provides dance education in ballet, tap, jazz, modern, hip hop, and character styles.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Calhoun Journal

Senior Line Dance Class to Start in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Parks and recreation Department is hosting a new class. This line dancing class will begin on July 15th at 2:00 pm. This class is for ages 50 and older and is $5 per class. Call the Senior Center today and reserve your spot in class! 256-435-9199.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Studio Ghibli Teen Day in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Studio Ghibli Teen Day will be Friday, July 15th at 12:00 pm. Teens are invited to enjoy crafts, trivia, and a movie in the Community room. Studio Ghibli Inc. is a Japanese animation film studio headquartered in Koganei, Tokyo. It is best known for its animated feature films, and has also produced several short subjects, television commercials, and two television films. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Music Day Camp in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Monday, July 11 from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm begins the Music Day Camp hosted by Parker Memorial Baptist Church. Located at 1205 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 “iAM: The Real Life App for All That” is a “Children’s musical designed to teach kids that even with all of our distractions and entertainment, the most exciting thing in life is getting to know the God who made us.”
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Free Movies in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Each Monday at noon the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts a free movie event. Enjoy a feature movie every Monday at noon. Bring your lunch to enjoy or purchase popcorn and drink for .50 each. Movie titles are listed on the library’s calendar at publiclibrary.cc/events. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Sunny King Classic Sold Out

Oxford, AL – Sunny King Classic officials are suspending online registration to create a buffer for the allotment of sponsor teams, those registering now will be placed on the waiting list By Al Muskewitz That was fast. Seven days after opening the portal, Sunny King Charity Classic officials have halted on-line registration for the tournament to provide […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Returning Hero for Oxford’s Choccolocco Monsters

Oxford, AL – Right-hander Jarrell pitches well returning to a comfortable mound, helps Monsters get another road win, holding off Wild Things By Al Muskewitz Steve Gillispie needed a pitcher to give him some calming innings after the Choccolocco Monsters just came through a tough one. Why not go to a guy who’s most familiar with […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Art in the Garden in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Join pottery enthusiast and AM&G Educator Maryellyn Hawbaker as you can explore the art of pottery using molds, botanical impressions, and glazes. Create your own unique piece of functional art in this two-part Art in the Garden workshop. Part One includes a demonstration of how to form bowls using molds, a walk through the garden to find the perfect inspiration for your creation, and instruction on applying it to your bowl. l. During part two, you will complete your bowl with the application of glaze and then tour the beautiful gardens surrounding the Longleaf Event Center. Finished pieces will be available to pick up at the Anniston Museum of Natural History’s Visitor Services on Thursday, July 21. These events take place from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. (Part 1 – 7/7/22 and Part 2 – 7/14/22)
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Plans Rescheduled Downtown Strategic Vision Meeting

Jacksonville, AL – Thursday, July 14th will be the rescheduled Downtown Strategic Vision Meeting from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. This meeting will be held at the Jacksonville Public Library — 200 Pelham Rd. S, Jacksonville AL 36265. The city is hosting their second, quarterly Downtown Strategic Vision meeting and want to hear from you! Visit the Jacksonville Public Library at 6:00 pm, July 14 to hear from city leaders and the Jacksonville Merchants on the Square.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
QSR magazine

Jim 'N Nick's Opens Quick-Service Model in Oxford, Alabama

Jim 'N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q (JNN), known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on the communities they serve, celebrated the grand opening of its new quick-casual+ dining location today at 50 Oxford Exchange Boulevard. Several notable public officials gathered to celebrate the new restaurant, including City of Oxford Mayor Alton Craft and Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center Incoming Chairman Corey McWhorter.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

YMCA Charity Night in Anniston

Anniston, AL –YMCA of Calhoun County is holding a charity night On Wednesday, July 13 at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Support the YMCA Annual Campaign at their Charity Night! For every beverage purchased from 6-9pm, Coldwater Mountain Brewpub will donate $1 to YMCA of Calhoun County! YMCA of Calhoun County is an East Central Alabama charity with facilities in Downtown Anniston and YMCA Camp Hamilton.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q Makes a Big Splash with Oxford Grand Opening

Oxford, AL – Jim ‘N Nick’s known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on the communities they serve, celebrated the grand opening of its new quick-casual+ dining location today at 50 Oxford Exchange Boulevard. Several notable public officials gathered to celebrate the new restaurant, including City of Oxford Mayor Alton Craft and Calhoun County […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Feed Our Friends Held in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Monday, July 11, 2022 10:00 am – 11:00 am. Event by Anniston Museums and Gardens. The Anniston Museum of Natural History is home to a variety of animal ambassadors. Join their education team every Monday this summer to feed and greet several of our residents up close. All proceeds go toward the care and enrichment of their animal ambassadors. Feed Our Friends is $2 per feeding. This program is available on a first come, first served basis and will end when animals are full. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!
ANNISTON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville youth, three-time math national champion

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville youth is a three-time math national champion. Ford Rotenberry is the 2022 Perennial Math National Champion after competing against 25 fellow 6th graders from across the United States. Students from middle schools in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania, California, and New York participated in the online competition […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford’s Launches Their Outdoor Movie Show Tonight

Oxford, AL – Hey there, movie fans! The Oxford Outdoors Movie Series is BACK this summer! Join them as they kick-off this tonight, Friday, July 1 at 7:30 pm with National Treasure! Join them for Oxford’s very own FREE outdoor movie series! Oxford Outdoors presents a safe, fun, and affordable way to enjoy entertainment with your friends and family every weekend! Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the show! Please note that all movie titles, dates, times, and locations are subject to change. Please visit this site before you head to the movies to learn of any updates or changes. Any weather updates will be posted at noon on the day of the movie.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Let’s Glow Crazy! Family Dance in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, July 9th the Anniston Museums and Gardens is hosting Let’s Glow Crazy them this summer! Join us Saturday, July 9 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the Longleaf Event Center for a family-fun evening with good food, bad dance moves, crafts, and great memories! Wear your whitest or brightest outfit and accessorize with glow sticks to embrace your inner firefly. When you need a break from dancing, venture outside and explore the gardens alongside the lightning bugs.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Fitness with a twist in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - You cannot get this workout class at just any gym. An Anniston studio is bringing on the burn with a little bounce. “Oh my gosh we laugh, we have a great time here,” Instructor Caroline Barker said. You’ll drop. “They’re like I’m attached to...
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Working Dogs in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Thursday, July 14th at 10:00 am will be a great event at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Learn all about working dogs and what they do. From K9 Police Units to Therapy Dogs at home! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Prepares for the Annual Freedom Festival on July 4th with All Day Events

Oxford, AL – The Fourth of July events start early in the City of Oxford. Held at the Oxford Lake Park and Oxford Civic Center there are events happening all day on Monday the 4th. &nbsp;The Around the lake Rambe starts at 8:00 am.&nbsp;*For senior adults – walk and get a ribbon.&nbsp;The parade is at 9:00 am –&nbsp;8:30 am – Registration and line-up in the baseball parking lot.&nbsp;*If raining, parade will be inside gym at Civic Center.&nbsp;*Children dressed in patriotic costumes may walk or ride in non-motorized vehicles down McCullars Lane. All children must wear a helmet if riding.&nbsp;Official opening ceremonies will be at 9:15 am at&nbsp;Liberty Park (south end of Oxford Civic Center).&nbsp;Petting Zoo is at 9:3 0am&nbsp;Located at the end of Civic Center building close to covered bridge.&nbsp;Tricycle and bicycle races will be at 9:30 am *Bring your own bike. Riders must wear a helmet.&nbsp;A pet show will also be at 9:30 am located beside the swimming pool.&nbsp;The carnival will be&nbsp;9:45 to 11:30 am and is free. There will also be games and prizes for children. This event will be located inside the Civic Center.&nbsp;Swim races start at 1:00 pm at the&nbsp;Oxford Lake Swimming Pool and admission is $2. The pool is open 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.&nbsp;The fireworks show starts at 9:00 pm at Oxford Lake Park. *Reminder: No drones or personal fireworks allowed.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Kids 1st Academy Reopens Their Pre-K Program and After School Program in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Jennifer Dobbins, the coordinator of Kids 1st Academy has started taking applications for their daycare, Pre-K program, and after school Program. Kids 1st Academy is a ministry of Jacksonville First United Methodist Church. This faith based program provides a safe and nurturing space for ages six weeks through fours years old. The after school program will be for K-6th graders and provides a fun and safe place for kids to work on homework, socialize, and burn off some extra energy.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
