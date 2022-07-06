ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connellsville, PA

Connellsville man facing charges after allegedly admitting to fatally shooting wife

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 2 days ago
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A Connellsville man is facing charges after he allegedly admitted to shooting and killing his wife.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to 1001 Morrell Avenue around 11:47 p.m. on July 2 for reports of a homicide.

The call originally came in for a fireworks complaint in the Greenwood Heights Apartment Complex, but when officers cleared from there, a man wearing only boxers flagged down the police and began pointing at a woman lying face down on the outside stairs of the Morrell Avenue home.

Court documents said the man, identified as Charles Lenn Sok, told the officer that his wife, Debra Sok, had been shot. The police asked if he knew who shot her and he said, “I did, because I caught her cheating on me.”

Officials said Debra Sok died of an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Charles Sok was taken into custody from the scene.

A search warrant of the house led police to a 9mm handgun and spent 9mm shells.

Surveillance video from a neighboring house shows Debra Sok coming home and entering the side door of the house. Two minutes later, two gunshots are heard before she exits the same door yelling that she needed help and “he shot me,” the criminal complaint said.

The criminal complaint also said Charles Sok exited the home seconds later and said, “you’re a whore, that’s why I shot you.”

During this time, Connellsville police can be seen in the area responding to the fireworks complaint before Charles Sok followed his wife outside and began yelling for help.

Charles Sok is being charged with criminal homicide.

