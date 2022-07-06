ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Top Chef’s Justin Sutherland suffers severe injuries after he falls off boat into a PROPELLER in horrific accident

By Courtney Ciandella
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
TOP Chef Justin Sutherland's family has asked for support for the TV star after he suffered a terrible boating accident over the weekend.

The 34-year-old is recovering in the hospital from severe injuries he obtained due to the incident.

Top Chef's Justin Sutherland suffered severe injuries in a boating accident over the weekend Credit: GoFundMe
Justin's family set up a GoFundMe account, asking for donations to cover his medical expenses Credit: Getty

A GoFundMe account created by Justin's loved ones explained the tragic event that occurred while he was boating in Minnesota with friends.

On Sunday, July 3, the Iron Chef winner fell into the water while trying to retrieve his hat, landing right near the motor.

According to the page, the "propeller did a number on his head and left arm," leaving him with a broken arm and a "severely broken" jaw, but thankfully no nerve damage.

The TV personality also received many lacerations that will need plastic surgery to repair.

Justin has already undergone numerous surgeries as a result of the accident, and is expected to undergo many more.

While Justin will have a long road ahead, his family was in good spirits about his recovery, joking that his beard remained "intact" despite his other injuries.

"The road to recovery is going to take some time, but you know, Justin loves a good journey. It is going to take a supreme effort, but this is a man who DOES NOT STOP," they boasted about the Bravo star.

Justin's family also asked for monetary help to pay for his stacking medical bills as he had no health insurance at the time of the accident.

They also promised to donate any excess amounts to various charities and organizations.

At the time of publishing, the online fundraiser had raised nearly $70,000 of its $500,000 goal within hours of its creation.

Fans took to Instagram to send their well wishes to Justin after his family shared the details about the fundraiser on his page.

Fellow Top Chef star Brian Malarkey commented: "Sending Love," as well as former contestant Tu David Phu, who replied with red heart and prayer hand emojis.

Justin competed on Season 16 of Top Chef and was victorious on Top Chef America, going head to head with Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

The Minnesota native is currently co-hosting a new cooking show on TrueTV called "Fast Foodies" alongside Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford.

His website states that the show will feature many celebrity guests, including Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek, Andy Richter, and Amanda Seales.

He injured his arm and head after falling into the water near the propeller Credit: Instagram/@chefjustinsutherland
Justin competed on Season 16 of Top Chef and won Top Chef America Credit: Getty
He is currently co-hosting a new cooking show on TrueTV Credit: Getty

