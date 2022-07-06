ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rawlins County, KS

No structure damage in Rawlins County wildfire

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
ATWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters from several towns battled a wildfire west of Atwood on Tuesday. It started around 8:50 p.m.

Rawlins County Fire and Rescue, District 2, said no structures were damaged or livestock was lost in the fire.

Crews battled the raging flames, smoke, and fought the wind for approximately three hours to bring the fire under control. Firefighters continued to put out hot spots for another two hours.

The county fire department said they received mutual aid from McDonald, Bird City, Herndon and Decatur County. Area farmers also pitched in to bring discs and water.

Kansas Highway Patrol to debut new ‘specialty’ cars

Rawlins County EMS was called to the scene to ensure firefighters weren’t overwhelmed by the heat and heavy smoke. No firefighters were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known.

