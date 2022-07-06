Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge continues cleanup after June storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A water main break this morning has forced residents from their homes in Pittsburgh's Brentwood neighborhood. Neighbors said a couple of days ago they notice small amounts of running water coming from the top of the hill and didn't think much of it. That was until this morning when their yards and basements filled up with water. Those on Sunview Drive woke up without water this morning - that is, at least not where they wanted it. Pennsylvania American Water said an eight-inch water main broke this morning, affecting 20 homes. After customers called 911, the water was shut off, but not before the damage was done to their properties and the roads. Lisa Healy said residents on the street noticed the slow leak in recent days but thought it was drainage and said she's glad she has renter's insurance because her basement and garage are damaged from the flooding. "My basement, it just sounded like a waterfall, it's coming in from the walls, the support beam, the windows, it was just gushing in," she recalled. Penn-American Water said repairs are underway and they expect water to be back on by 5 p.m. today.

BRENTWOOD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO