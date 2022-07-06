ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brackenridge, PA

Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge continues cleanup after June storm

By Tawnya Panizzi
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleanup continues at Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge after a late-June storm caused up to $10,000 in damage. “We had a real mess here,” said Cindy Homburg, cemetery president. “It was a ton of damage.”. She estimated at least $6,000 in tree damage from the June 22 storm,...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

'It was just gushing in:' Water main break in Brentwood affects service for multiple homes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A water main break this morning has forced residents from their homes in Pittsburgh's Brentwood neighborhood. Neighbors said a couple of days ago they notice small amounts of running water coming from the top of the hill and didn't think much of it. That was until this morning when their yards and basements filled up with water. Those on Sunview Drive woke up without water this morning - that is, at least not where they wanted it. Pennsylvania American Water said an eight-inch water main broke this morning, affecting 20 homes. After customers called 911, the water was shut off, but not before the damage was done to their properties and the roads. Lisa Healy said residents on the street noticed the slow leak in recent days but thought it was drainage and said she's glad she has renter's insurance because her basement and garage are damaged from the flooding. "My basement, it just sounded like a waterfall, it's coming in from the walls, the support beam, the windows, it was just gushing in," she recalled. Penn-American Water said repairs are underway and they expect water to be back on by 5 p.m. today.
BRENTWOOD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lower Burrell considers new recycling contract for bigger bins on wheels

With options from two companies providing six bids, Lower Burrell Council is favoring vendor-provided, 65-gallon bins with lids on wheels for residents to store recyclables and tote to the curb. Shank Waste Service Inc. of Lower Burrell and Waste Management of Moon Township submitted bids with city-supplied and contractor-supplied bins...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prospect, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Brackenridge, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Residents could be jailed for putting furniture out with trash in Vandergrift

Upholstered furniture items are now forbidden to be put out for garbage pick-ups in Vandergrift. Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance prohibiting residents from doing that. Anyone wanting to test how serious borough officials are about the ordinance should be prepared to pay a fine ranging from a minimum...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
discovertheburgh.com

The Armstrong Trail Offers 35 Miles on the Allegheny River

The aptly named Armstrong Trail in Armstrong County is a 35-mile rail-trail that runs north to south along the eastern bank of the Allegheny River. During our first visit, we biked half of the trail (approximately 16 miles one-way out of Ford City) and were able to see many highlights including river views and adjunct river developments like power stations, dams, an iron furnace, and more.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Crematorium And Expansion Approved For Butler Twp. Funeral Home

The Butler Township Planning Commission has recommended approval of a plan that would allow for the construction of a crematorium facility adjacent to an existing funeral home. Representatives of Spencer Geibel Funeral Home at 140 New Castle Road first presented plans to acquire an additional just over seven acre property...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vandergrift Council tables issue of joining Alle-Kiski Intergovernmental Council

Tight finances have prompted Vandergrift Council to delay joining the Alle-Kiski Intergovernmental Council. Action on joining the group of local communities, part of Westmoreland County’s first sub-regional plan, was tabled following a discussion at Tuesday night’s council meeting. The Westmoreland County Planning Department established the council last year...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospect Cemetery
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: July 8-10

Session Americana will play classics of American roots music, along with original songs, at the weekly SummerSounds concert, beginning 7 p.m. today at St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg. The Boston-based folk/rock collective comprises a rotating line-up of singers and multi-instrumentalists who promise a raucous live show. Group members have...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
newsonthegreen.com

Bear sightings stir residents; relocated bear killed

Sandra Scott knew there had been bears in the vicinity of her home on South Albright McKay Road. Neighbors have seen them over the years, and there have been times when she was outside at night and heard something large in the woods snapping trees, and could only surmise it was a bear.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lori Falce: Rage is driving Americans crazy

When tragedies like the Highland Park parade shooting or the Uvalde school shooting or the Tree of Life synagogue shooting or (insert whichever shooting hit you hardest here) occur, there is always the division between people who want to do something about guns and people who say regulating guns won’t help.
BLAWNOX, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tarentum business owner appointed to fill council vacancy

A familiar face in Tarentum will fill a vacancy on council. Kevin Bertocki, owner of Asay’s newsstand along Sixth Avenue, was appointed to fill the 2nd Ward term left by Adam Blythe who resigned in May. “I’m just trying to help the borough out,” Bertocki said. “I’m a business...
TARENTUM, PA
butlerradio.com

Toy Show Coming To Butler

An event this weekend is bringing some vintage toys to Butler. The General Vagabonds Center in Lyndora is hosting the first ever Butler Area Toy Show this Saturday. Vendors from across the country and region will be setting up shop at more than 70 tables inside the hall. The event...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe locals invited to learn about wards' history during upcoming shows

Latrobe residents are invited to go back in time and learn more about the city’s six wards in the upcoming months. The Latrobe Area Historical Society will present four shows about this history between July and October. The first show, which will delve into the First Ward, will take place on Frida and Saturday.
LATROBE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing Patterson Township girl found safely

PATTERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Maliyah Streit has been found and is safe at home. Patterson Township Police Department in Beaver County is looking for a missing endangered 13-year-old girl. Police said Maliyah Streit was last seen in the Patterson Township and Beaver Falls area on Wednesday around 9...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Demonstrators start petition to remove Slippery Rock mayor

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Several women claim the mayor of Slippery Rock became hostile toward them because they were protesting Roe v. Wade being overturned. Now they want him out of his position as mayor. Watch the report from Slippery Rock: Click the video player above. More than 1,000...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Parking tickets surprise SummerSounds staff, prompt Greensburg accommodation

The SummerSounds concert last Friday drew a huge crowd of about 8,900 to Greensburg’s St. Clair Park to hear an Elton John tribute band. But there was a sour note earlier that day, well before the free performance, when several people working behind the scenes to prepare for the event were unpleasantly surprised to receive city parking tickets.
GREENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy