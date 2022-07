The Yulin Lychee and Dog Meat Festival, better known as the Yulin Dog Meat Festival, occurs every June on the summer solstice in Yulin, China. It is a highly controversial event and attracts criticism from people all around the world, as well as in China. Many of the slaughtered animals are domestic pets stolen off the street, says change.org. The dogs are tortured, deprived of food and water, and eventually slaughtered to be sold as food. In addition to the appalling animal cruelty that takes place, this festival poses a major public health safety concern. Dogs sold on the market are often sick, poisoned, and dying from the horrendous conditions they endure on the long journey. They may also carry contagious diseases.

