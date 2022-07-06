100+ Women Who Care Event July 14

Former staff at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center say the Lewiston hospital continually eliminated or failed to rehire for several specialty services since it was first bought by a for-profit company in 2017. The hospital’s ownership has remained in flux since then, but all owners have been subsidiaries of...
The Moscow Police Department is asking for help in identifying the individual and/or vehicle in the photos below in reference to a report made on July 1st. If you or someone you know has information about this individual’s identity or recognizes the vehicle, please contact the MPD at 208-883-7054 and ask for Officer Kimberlin. Please reference case number 22-M05319.
PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty is in jail after he failed to sell his cattle. A jury convicted Marcus Jacobson on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in Whitman County District Court last month. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch on State Route 26 near LaCrosse.
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease as some counties finally escape the extreme $5 or above gallon costs. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $4.75 a gallon instead of $4.91 in June, according to AAA. Washington’s gas prices have also...
The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport $11.8 million for its new terminal building. The FAA grant is part of the initial installment from the $5 billion in airport terminal funding that was included in the $550 billion Biden infrastructure bill, which Congress approved last fall. It’s...
GRANGEVILLE - Idaho County Dispatch received a report of a battery that occurred in the Rapid River area on Tuesday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the 39-year-old female victim was in and out of consciousness and had been hit in the head several times with a fish club, which resembles a small baseball bat.
The condition of the pilot injured in a July 1st airplane crash in Whitman County is improving and he is expected to survive. 65-year-old Kevin Kennedy of Arlington, Wash., was flying from Arlington to Colfax when his single-engine plane lost power and crashed north of State Route 26 near LaCrosse.
LEWISTON - Crews from Nez Perce County Fire and Lapwai Fire were called to respond to a shop on fire on Tuesday at 6:14 p.m. The location was on Rodeo Lane, south of Tammany Creek Road and west of the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. According to Nez Perce County Fire, the...
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lapwai man on charges of aggravated domestic battery and failure to register as a sex offender following an incident in the Rapid River area south of Riggins earlier this week. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old Bryan...
An Asotin man has been sentenced to 144 months in prison for methamphetamine crimes committed in Asotin County. 53-year-old Timothy Torrez had previously been found guilty at trial of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver, both felonies. His case dates...
Kenneth Downing has pled guilty to four counts of rape in the first degree and one count of assault with sexual motivation in the second degree in relation to a 19-year-old serial rape case in Pullman. The plea deal was offered with support of the victims. According to a press...
A Lewiston woman died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash along the Reubens-Gifford Road in Nez Perce County yesterday (Tue). Idaho State Police say a 19-year old unidentified woman was traveling northbound on Reubens-Gifford Road near milepost 1 at about 5 p.m. when the 2000 Honda Civic she was diving, left the northbound road edge, lost control, and rolled.
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The pilot involved in a single prop aircraft crash in Whitman County on Friday is expected to be okay. Last Updated: July 7 at 3 p.m. Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a single prop aircraft crashed in Whitman county, just off the SR 26 near Lacrosse.
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police are currently investigating a single-vehicle car accident that took the life of a nineteen-year old woman. Police responded to the crash around 5 p.m. on July 5. According to ISP, the woman was traveling northbound on Gifford-Reubens Road when a 2000 Honda Civic left the northbound road edge, lost control and rolled.
GRANGEVILLE - A 40-year-old Grangeville man has been arrested for Felony Grand Theft following an investigation into a stolen utility trailer in the Grangeville area. In August of 2021, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office took a report of a grey utility trailer that had been stolen from the Grangeville area. The trailer was not recovered at the time of the initial report.
