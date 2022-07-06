ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

100+ Women Who Care Event July 14

koze.com
 2 days ago

“The 100 Women Who Care at the Confluence” is presenting a fundraising event to help local...

www.koze.com

koze.com

Police Need Your Help

The Moscow Police Department is asking for help in identifying the individual and/or vehicle in the photos below in reference to a report made on July 1st. If you or someone you know has information about this individual’s identity or recognizes the vehicle, please contact the MPD at 208-883-7054 and ask for Officer Kimberlin. Please reference case number 22-M05319.
MOSCOW, ID
Local
Washington Society
City
Clarkston, WA
koze.com

FAA awards Pullman-Moscow Airport more than $11 million

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport $11.8 million for its new terminal building. The FAA grant is part of the initial installment from the $5 billion in airport terminal funding that was included in the $550 billion Biden infrastructure bill, which Congress approved last fall. It’s...
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

Whitman county plane crash victim’s condition improving

The condition of the pilot injured in a July 1st airplane crash in Whitman County is improving and he is expected to survive. 65-year-old Kevin Kennedy of Arlington, Wash., was flying from Arlington to Colfax when his single-engine plane lost power and crashed north of State Route 26 near LaCrosse.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
#Charity
koze.com

Lapwai man arrested on domestic battery charge in Idaho County

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lapwai man on charges of aggravated domestic battery and failure to register as a sex offender following an incident in the Rapid River area south of Riggins earlier this week. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old Bryan...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
koze.com

Asotin man sentenced for drug crimes

An Asotin man has been sentenced to 144 months in prison for methamphetamine crimes committed in Asotin County. 53-year-old Timothy Torrez had previously been found guilty at trial of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver, both felonies. His case dates...
koze.com

Pullman serial rapist suspect pleads guilty

Kenneth Downing has pled guilty to four counts of rape in the first degree and one count of assault with sexual motivation in the second degree in relation to a 19-year-old serial rape case in Pullman. The plea deal was offered with support of the victims. According to a press...
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

Lewiston woman dies in Reubens-Gifford Road crash

A Lewiston woman died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash along the Reubens-Gifford Road in Nez Perce County yesterday (Tue). Idaho State Police say a 19-year old unidentified woman was traveling northbound on Reubens-Gifford Road near milepost 1 at about 5 p.m. when the 2000 Honda Civic she was diving, left the northbound road edge, lost control, and rolled.
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

Idaho State Police investigating fatal car crash in Nez Perce County

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police are currently investigating a single-vehicle car accident that took the life of a nineteen-year old woman. Police responded to the crash around 5 p.m. on July 5. According to ISP, the woman was traveling northbound on Gifford-Reubens Road when a 2000 Honda Civic left the northbound road edge, lost control and rolled.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

40-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection to 2021 Utility Trailer Theft in Grangeville Area

GRANGEVILLE - A 40-year-old Grangeville man has been arrested for Felony Grand Theft following an investigation into a stolen utility trailer in the Grangeville area. In August of 2021, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office took a report of a grey utility trailer that had been stolen from the Grangeville area. The trailer was not recovered at the time of the initial report.
GRANGEVILLE, ID

