100+ Women Who Care Event July 14

The Moscow Police Department is asking for help in identifying the individual and/or vehicle in the photos below in reference to a report made on July 1st. If you or someone you know has information about this individual’s identity or recognizes the vehicle, please contact the MPD at 208-883-7054 and ask for Officer Kimberlin. Please reference case number 22-M05319.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO