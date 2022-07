Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has revealed Bayern Munich’s transfer stance on both Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt. It is common knowledge by now that Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, with the 37-year-old’s decision said to be driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career reports the Times.

