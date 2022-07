BIBB COUNTY, Ala. — Hundreds of loved ones and first responder agencies gathered Friday at the University of Montevallo to honor the life of Bibb County, Alabama Deputy Brad Johnson, who died on June 30 one day after being shot in the line of duty. Watch the final call in the video above. Johnson's funeral service can replayed on theWVTM 13 Facebook page.

