ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

‘High-powered,’ illegal fireworks blast kills California man on July Fourth

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RL4Q_0gWRNmYB00

A California man died at a July Fourth party when illegal fireworks exploded in his hand, city officials said.

The victim, who wasn’t immediately identified, had serious injuries when cops in Montebello responded to a home at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, city officials said in a statement .

Paramedics tried saving the man before he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his extensive injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed he was igniting a high-powered, mortar-type aerial firework that’s illegal in the city of Montebello when things went tragically wrong, city spokesman Michael Chee said.

“The victim apparently attempted to hold the device when the firework went off and caused severe trauma to his upper torso,” Chee said. “Initial findings indicate he personally brought the illegal fireworks to this private gathering with him.”

No other injuries were reported. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Aerial fireworks are prohibited in Montebello, as well as in Los Angeles County and throughout California.

“Residents were actively encouraged to report seeing illegal fireworks and to use common sense safety awareness when using ‘safe and sane’ fireworks,” Chee said. “This tragic accident and death was avoidable and serves as an unfortunate and grim reminder of the danger posed by illegal and high-power fireworks.”

The mortar-like device packed with gunpowder in a long tube was intended to be placed on the ground due to its “force of ejection,” Chee told CBS Los Angeles .

“We understand the individual may have been holding the device when it went off,” Chee said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IoxmG_0gWRNmYB00
The man’s accidental death came as authorities reportedly cracked down on illegal fireworks across Southern California.
Getty Images

The man’s accidental death came as authorities cracked down on illegal fireworks across Southern California, where several shows were canceled after state officials launched an investigation into Exposhows Inc. in Kern County on suspicion of illegal activity, according to the Los Angeles Times .

State officials accused the pyrotechnics company of being unlicensed and in possession of fireworks with counterfeit state fire marshal seals, as well as homemade explosives, the newspaper reported Friday .

One of the victim’s neighbors, meanwhile, told NBC Los Angeles she was shaken in the aftermath of the deadly blast.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIki7_0gWRNmYB00 Indiana boy, 11, killed in ‘freak’ Fourth of July fireworks accident

“This is so sad, this is so sad, to lose your life because of illegal fireworks,” the unidentified woman told the station.

Other neighbors told CBS Los Angeles that illegal fireworks dominated Independence Day in Montebello and beyond.

“It’s everywhere, Pico Rivera, Montebello,” David Luna told the outlet. “I mean, it’s crazy.”

Other residents said they never had any issues with the people who lived at the home.

“I’m terribly sorry this happened, but you learn a lesson,” Montebello resident Sherman Lim told CBS Los Angeles. “It’s a horrible cost.”

An 11-year-old Indiana boy also died over the July Fourth holiday weekend after being seriously injured Sunday while playing with fireworks, state police and relatives said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montebello, CA
State
California State
State
Indiana State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Pico Rivera, CA
Montebello, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Firework#Explosions#Counterfeit#Violent Crime
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Fire: US State Government Issue Mandatory Evacuation Orders as Wildfire Spreads Across Southern California

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued by local authorities, as a wildland fire is growing in size at the Angeles National Forest in Southern California. Members of the law enforcement are reportedly conducting a door-to-door approach to impose the measure as the wildfire threatens the Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Gavin Newsom vacations in Montana despite California banning official travel to state

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vacationed in Montana this week even though his administration banned official travel to the state last summer. The governor's office confirmed to a state outlet that Newsom is vacationing in the Big Sky State, which Golden State Attorney General Rob Bunta added to the list of states California officials are banned from traveling to under state law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Yellowstone peak renamed: Old name 'offensive,' park service says

The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park's Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain. The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an "offensive name" from America's first national park. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

California company to shut off public access to forestland due to wildfire concerns

California’s largest lumber company is closing public access to its vast holdings of forestland in the state, citing wildfire concerns. Sierra Pacific Industries last week said concerns over extreme drought conditions and increasing wildfire risks are prompting the company to close its forests to public access starting July 1. The closures could last through fall 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Colorado blanketed in smoke as fires burn 400 miles away

Colorado residents are experiencing smoky skies - but not due to fire burning in their state.Smoke from the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona has drifted across state lines and is shrouding cities like Boulder and Denver.In areas with smoky skies, “unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion,” noted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Monday.The Pipeline Fire started on Sunday about six miles outside Flagstaff, in northern Arizona. It has burned through about 4,500 acres — about five and a half times the size of New York City’s Central Park — and...
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Man found dead in Death Valley following record-breaking heat

The 67-year-old man, who left a crumpled note with just three words written on it in his car before he died, was found by park visitors just feet from the highway. Visitors to Death Valley National Park made a grisly discovery earlier this week: the body of a man who appeared to succumb to extreme temperatures during a record-setting June heat wave.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy