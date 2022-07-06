Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles Become ‘Formidable Power Couple’, Expert Says

A royal commentator recently asserted that Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles have become “formidable” and “friendly power couple.” This comes after the Duchess of Cornwall asked the Duchess of Cambridge to do the shoot with her, taking her photos for Country Life magazine.

Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles and Queen Elizabeth Reuters

Writing for news.com.au , columnist Daniela Elser discussed the relationship between the two Duchesses. She stated that the two senior royals “do not have much in common [on paper] besides both having caught the eyes of future Kings.”

There is very little information on how the two future Queen Consorts have been working together behind closed doors since Prince William’s wife officially became a member of the British Royal Family.