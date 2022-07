Editorial note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2019. Paris is one of the most visited cities in the world where people often think of the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and the Champs Elysees to visit for their next trip. Don’t get me wrong, the classic sites are definitely worth checking out, but there are tons of interesting neighborhoods to explore that will give you a more well-rounded view of Paris. One of the great things about Paris is how it is a hub for so many people from all over the world. If you are looking to spend a day exploring “Black-Owned” Paris here is a rundown of places to eat, visit, and shop.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 HOURS AGO