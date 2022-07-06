ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Get paid for catching snakeheads: Maryland tagging program pays up to $200 per fish

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. - A new tagging program in Maryland could earn you up to $200 for catching an invasive northern snakehead in the Chesapeake Bay or Blackwater River. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the new...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 11

Jimmy passione
1d ago

If they tag the fish that means they had the fish and should have killed it while they had it in their hands. But the state and it’s wisdom release them to spawn and reek devastation on the fishery

Reply
4
Skip3
2d ago

A better idea might be to pay $2.00 per fish caught and killed that would give anglers a good reason to harvest as many as possible.Redemption for cash could be at any fishing licensing issuing facility.

Reply
2
