Get paid for catching snakeheads: Maryland tagging program pays up to $200 per fish

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service put off a decision about whether ivory-billed woodpeckers are extinct, announcing Wednesday that it’s adding six months to review information, including a month of public comment. “We are aware that there have been surveys or evidence collected recently,” Amy Trahan, the agency’s expert on the birds, said Wednesday. “This extra time allows them to submit their evidence to consider.” The bird, which also has been called the Lord God bird for the astounded exclamations by people who saw one, has or had a 30-inch (76-centimeter) wingspan, a high, nasal call and a distinctive double knock as it pecks for beetles. It was among 23 animals the agency said in September 2021 it was planning to declare gone from the earth, removing them from the endangered list.

