Music

Christine and the Queens Announces New Album Redcar les adorables étoiles

By Evan Minsker
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Redcar, the new alias of Christine and the Queens, has announced the follow-up to 2018’s Chris. Redcar les adorables étoiles is out September 23 via Because Music. He has also announced a string of September dates described, in a press release, as a “new musical...

Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Covers the Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love”: Listen

Phoebe Bridgers has covered the Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love,” which the duo first released in 1972. The song appears as part of Jack Antonoff’s curated collection for Minions: The Rise of Gru, which hits theaters today (July 1). Check it out along with the rest of the soundtrack—which includes a Minions version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia” alongside other ’70s covers—below.
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
Pitchfork

Cardi B Releases New Song “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Listen

Cardi B has shared her new song “Hot Shit,” which features Kanye West and Lil Durk. It’s produced by Tay Keith. Check it out below. In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the song, Cardi B revealed that it’s “a little bit older than ‘WAP’” and was originally recorded in 2019. She discussed West’s contribution to the track coming together in the recent past:
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
Music
Kerrang

Red Hot Chili Peppers postpone tonight’s Glasgow gig due to illness

On their current live jaunt through the UK and Europe (read our Barcelona review here), the Red Hot Chili Peppers have unfortunately had to postpone tonight's gig in Glasgow. Due to illness, the Los Angeles funk-rock legends won't be able to make the Bellahouston Park gig on July 1, with a short statement from the band confirming that, "We are working on ways to reschedule."
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Joins Clairo to Perform “Bags” in Italy: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers joined Clairo on stage during her set last night (July 5) at the Carroponte in Milan, Italy, to perform her 2019 single “Bags.” Bridgers and Clairo shared a bill—Clairo is touring Europe in support of her 2021 LP Sling, while Bridgers is in the middle of a string of European festival dates. Check out their duet on “Bags” at Stereogum. Bridgers appears as the song approaches its finale.
GQMagazine

Before He Was a Disco Icon, and Before the Carpenters, Sylvester Covered “Superstar”

Seven years before Sylvester exploded as the “Queen of Disco” with the hits “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “Dance (Disco Heat),” he was already fabulous. In March 1971, when he showed up in drag with entourage in tow at San Francisco’s Wally Heider Studios to record his first demo for A&M Records, “He was gorgeous," recalls Ben Sidran, the sessions’ producer. . "He was terrific, just funny. And in many ways, as far out as he was, he was pretty down to earth."
Pitchfork

7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Moor Mother, Two Shell, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Moor Mother, Two Shell, Naima Bock, Medicine Singers, Momma, Ahmer, and Mat Ball. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
UPI News

Guns N' Roses cancel show due to illness

July 5 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses have canceled a show on their summer tour. The rock band canceled their Tuesday concert in Glasgow, Scotland, due to undisclosed medical concerts. "Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN'R will not be able to perform on Glasgow," the group said Monday...
Pitchfork

Icons

Given their playful public image, it might seem like Two Shell crashed into the murky world of UK bass like a glitter bomb in a cement factory. But in reality, the mysterious London duo came in a Trojan horse made of unassuming stuff: brittle textures, stark tone colors, sternly syncopated beats. Their 2019 debut EP for Livity Sound fit neatly with the lean, percussive style of leftfield UK club music. Their anthemic tendencies earned comparisons to Overmono and Bicep, UK duos known for supersizing underground tropes for big-room crowds. And Two Shell’s edits—like “Wedding Practice,” which makes zero attempt to disguise a sizeable chunk lifted from Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You”—put them in a class alongside artists like Four Tet and Jamie xx, who wield canny bootlegs as floor-filling festival wildcards.
Pitchfork

Killer Mike Enlists Young Thug and Dave Chappelle for New Song “Run”: Watch the Video

It’s Independence Day, and Killer Mike is back with his first new solo song in 10 years. Following the success of Run the Jewels, “Run” is his first music as lead artist since 2012’s R.A.P. Music. The track features a guest verse from Young Thug, production from No I.D., and in the Adrian Villagomez–directed video, an introductory monologue by Dave Chappelle. Watch it below.
