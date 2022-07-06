Police identify man killed in Warner Robins hit-and-run on Watson Boulevard

A man died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, officials said.

Christopher Miolen, 47, was crossing Watson Boulevard near Hickory Street when he was hit by a passing vehicle while in the outside lane of the westbound side of the road. Officers from the Warner Robins Police Department responded to the incident around 9:47 p.m.

It is not known where Miolen, a Warner Robins native, was traveling. The suspect vehicle is a gold or silver four-door sedan, according to WRPD.

The death comes on the heels of a string of pedestrian deaths in the Middle Georgia area in the last week.