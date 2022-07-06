ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Police identify man killed in Warner Robins hit-and-run on Watson Boulevard

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

A man died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, officials said.

Christopher Miolen, 47, was crossing Watson Boulevard near Hickory Street when he was hit by a passing vehicle while in the outside lane of the westbound side of the road. Officers from the Warner Robins Police Department responded to the incident around 9:47 p.m.

It is not known where Miolen, a Warner Robins native, was traveling. The suspect vehicle is a gold or silver four-door sedan, according to WRPD.

The death comes on the heels of a string of pedestrian deaths in the Middle Georgia area in the last week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Body of missing tuber located in Georgia lake

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a drowning in Lake Tobesofkee on Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday around 1:30 p.m., officials responded to a boating accident near Sandy Beach. Georgia Department of Natural Resources said a pontoon...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Warner Robins, GA
13WMAZ

Man charged with murder in the death of Peach County man

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man faces charges in the death of a Peach County man found at a Warner Robins home on July 2. 42-year-old Jonathan Campen turned himself in at the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. He was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 33-year-old Joseph Webb.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Man in critical condition after east Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot Friday night. It happened around 8 o’clock in the 2500 block of Emery Highway, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Witnesses told deputies they pulled into the parking lot and...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Three shot at Milledgeville Apartment Complex, suspect on the run

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting at a Milledgeville apartment complex is under investigation. In a media release, the Milledgeville Police Department says the shooting happened at the Riverbend Apartment Complex on East McIntosh Street just before 1 a.m. Friday. According to investigators, an officer with the Georgia College...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrpd
wgxa.tv

Arrest made in murder of missing Peach County man

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a Peach County man that was reported missing. In a post to their Facebook page, the Warner Robins Police Department announced the arrest of 42-year-old Jonathan Campen, of Midway, Georgia. Campen was arrested in connection to the death of Joseph Webb who was reported missing earlier in July. Webb was found dead on July 2 at a house on Pleasant Hill Court.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information connected to a drive by shooting that happened the night of July 2nd. According to the HCSO, around 9:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the 100 block of Oakwood Drive in reference to an aggravated assault. It was here that they found 18-year-old Phillip Bird, who was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting. Bird didn’t seek medical attention for his injury as it was minor.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
wgxa.tv

Man in critical condition after being found, shot on Emery Highway

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Friday night shooting is under investigation in Bibb County. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an Emery Highway address just after 8 p.m. Friday. Witnesses tell investigators as they pulled into a parking lot near Thunderbird liquor store, they found a man laying on the ground. Deputies determined he had been shot and is in critical condition.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Transit Authority bus lands on top of another vehicle in crash

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A public bus landed on top of a private vehicle in a crash on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Cherry Street. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, witness statements report that a Subaru made a left turn from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, onto Cherry Street. At the same time, a Macon Transit Authority Bus was traveling south on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'It's a scary situation': Neighbors concerned after 3 hurt in Milledgeville shooting

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A shooting at the Riverbend Apartments in Milledgeville early Friday morning sent three people to the hospital and led to a manhunt. 13WMAZ’s reporter Jessica Cha spent the day working to contact city officials and police about the continuing violence at Riverbend. All we got was a police release with the latest details on the shooting more than 12 hours after it happened.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

'Oh, my God, it was horrific': 9 hospitalized after Macon Transit bus crashes into car, rolls on top of it

The Macon Transit Authority is now disputing some of the information surrounding a bus crash downtown on Thursday. Macon Transit Authority Spokesperson Jami Gaudet sent a statement saying their driver was never taken to the hospital, and she disputes the sheriff’s office release that said the bus driver and six passengers and the two people in the car that was hit were transported to the hospital.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

5 hospitalized following downtown Macon crash involving bus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five people were hospitalized after a crash Thursday involving a Macon-Bibb Transit Authority bus. Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards says it happened just before 6 p.m. “We started to receive 911 calls of a bus accident involving another vehicle here at the corner of Cherry...
MACON, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
2K+
Followers
116
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy