Los Angeles, CA

3 men followed, robbed at gunpoint in Beverly Grove: LAPD

By Carlos Herrera
 2 days ago

Police are searching for three armed suspects who apparently followed and robbed three men in Beverly Grove early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported about 4:15 a.m. at a 76 gas station on Melrose Avenue near North Fairfax Avenue.

The victims had gold chains, two wallets, two iPhones, a Louis Vuitton bag and a gold Rolex taken from them at gunpoint, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Madison said.

Authorities were able to track the stolen phones to the area of Cole Place and Lexington Avenue in Hollywood, where they had been dumped.

No other property was recovered, Madison said.

Police are still searching for the suspects, who were described as Black men standing about 6 feet tall. Two of the suspects were said to be wearing dark-colored clothing.

Investigators believe the victims were targeted and followed to the gas station.

None of the victims were injured in the incident.

