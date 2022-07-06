ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramp closures to begin on State Route 30 in Amsterdam

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On weekdays between Thursday, July 7, and Tuesday, July 12, certain ramps along State Route 30 in Amsterdam will be closed during the day. The closures are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, allowing crews to work on a bridge they have been rehabilitating.

Locations:

  • Thursday, July 7 – Erie Street ramps closed for milling
  • Friday, July 8 – Bridge Street ramps closed for milling
  • Monday, July 11- Erie Street ramps closed for paving
  • Tuesday, July 12- Bridge Street ramps closed for paving

Signed detours will be posted whenever a ramp is closed. Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones and are reminded by the Department of Transportation that fines are doubled for speeding in those areas.

