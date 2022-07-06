Clerks III: The Convenience Tour in San Francisco, CA Sep 30, 2022 – presale password

Click here to read the full article. Nobody likes a bad review. And certainly nobody likes being scammed. Combine the two, and you’ve got a pretty annoying scheme on your hands.
That’s exactly what’s playing out in San Francisco, where scammers are targeting Michelin-starred restaurants with bad Google reviews, telling them that they’ll only stop leaving the negative ratings if the restaurants send money, according to Eater SF. A few of the spots that have been harassed so far include Nightbird, Acquerello, 3rd Cousin, Californios and Sons & Daughters.
“I’m surprised that it hasn’t happened sooner, I mean, it seems like a...
