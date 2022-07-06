ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clerks III: The Convenience Tour in San Francisco, CA Sep 30, 2022 – presale password

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Clerks III: The Convenience Tour presale passcode is available below! This is a great chance for you to get Clerks III: The Convenience Tour show...

Eater

After a Bit of Drama, the Oldest Restaurant in San Francisco Has Finally Reopened

Fans and history buffs alike last heard from 161-year-old the Old Clam House in April 2022 when the restaurant, which was on the market for a cool $2.75 million just last year, posted signs reading “open soon” in the window. This just in, courtesy of Tablehopper: the grand old ship sails again. Under new ownership, the restaurant reopened without much fanfare thanks to the Florese family who also own Mona Lisa restaurant in North Beach.
Robb Report

Scammers Are Targeting Michelin-Starred Restaurants in San Francisco With Bad Reviews

Click here to read the full article. Nobody likes a bad review. And certainly nobody likes being scammed. Combine the two, and you’ve got a pretty annoying scheme on your hands. That’s exactly what’s playing out in San Francisco, where scammers are targeting Michelin-starred restaurants with bad Google reviews, telling them that they’ll only stop leaving the negative ratings if the restaurants send money, according to Eater SF. A few of the spots that have been harassed so far include Nightbird, Acquerello, 3rd Cousin, Californios and Sons & Daughters. “I’m surprised that it hasn’t happened sooner, I mean, it seems like a...
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Ice Cream Shops in San Francisco

There’s a lot to scream about these days, but at least one of those things is still fun to actually scream about, and that’s ice cream. And do we let a little thing like our lack of summer heat stop us from enjoying this frozen deliciousness in SF? No, we do not. Because all of these ice cream shops scoop such creative flavors and concoctions that everything tastes just as good on a foggy bone-chilling night as it would on a sunny afternoon (whatever that is). Pop in and see for yourself (and maybe even ask for a taste or two since that is a thing we can do again). Enjoy your scoops as you take part in all of the summer fun around SF.
The Bold Italic

San Francisco Really Needs to Get Serious About the Future of Its Downtown

The recent Warriors Parade brought a much-needed flurry of activity to our downtown neighborhood for an area of San Francisco that has been slow to recover from the pandemic. But despite being a dynasty, the Warriors can’t provide downtown a parade every week. Instead, the parade only underscored the need for San Francisco to hurry up and provide relief for our downtown core.
SFist

Square Pie Guys Opens Third Location at SF's Ghirardelli Square

A deep-dish, Detroit-style pizzeria that became a pandemic delivery hit, Square Pie Guys, is ready to welcome San Franciscans — and wharf tourists — in for a sit-down meal in Ghirardelli Square. Square Pie Guys moved in to the space across from the Ninth Circuit courthouse on Mission...
sftravel.com

Best Bakeries in San Francisco by Neighborhood

Tartine Bakery was once named one of the 25 bakeries you should visit before you die. While we certainly can't argue with the deliciousness of their morning buns and the long lines their country bread creates every morning, Tartine isn't the only bakery in town that is a bread winner. Here are the best bakeries in San Francisco by neighborhood (including Tartine).
Eater

Eight People Arrested for Allegedly Running Massive Black Market Caviar Ring in the Bay Area

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife launched a wild investigation into a local, illegal caviar operation in November 2020, leading to the arrest of eight people on suspicion of illegal fishing, the East Bay Times reports. The suspects are accused of fishing sturgeon in the Carquinez Strait and Sacramento River — highly illegal since sturgeon are a threatened species and federally protected — and selling the sturgeon caviar for $150 a pound, versus the $100 an ounce prices caviar of that type can typically command.
sfbayview.com

‘We need something real’

The people of 94124 speak up after the Juneteenth screening of ‘Straight Outta Hunters Point’. “If you’re not from 94124, you ain’t got no business with contracts, money, nothin’ coming in. ‘Cause you don’t know us,” said Maika Pinkston of From the Heart. She was speaking in a community discussion following the Juneteenth screening of 2002 documentary “Straight Outta Hunters Point” at the Bayview Opera House on Juneteenth.
Red Tricycle San Francisco

14 Bay Area All-Abilities Playgrounds That Welcome Everyone

Let’s face it, the one-size-fits-all approach does not work for kids. Not for parenting and certainly not for play but we do know all kids need to play. We’ve gathered up a list of Bay area playgrounds where children with sensory needs and physical challenges can play along with their peers. These all-abilities playgrounds are definitely worth the drive, no matter where you live in the Bay Area!
