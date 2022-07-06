ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Widening project to close Hillwood Drive for seven days

By Hannah Moore
 2 days ago
(Photo via Knoxville)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Starting July 11, Hillwood Drive in Knoxville will be closed to traffic as crews work to widen the road.

The project is planned to last seven days and is estimated to cost about $100,000, according to the City of Knoxville. The plan is to widen the road to 20 feet and remove the drop-offs at the sides of the road.

At the end of the project, both lanes on Hillwood Drive will be 10 feet wide between Island Home Avenue and Island Home Park Health and Rehab, 1758 Hillwood Dr. In addition, crews will slope the shoulders, which will create a “gradual transition from road to right-of-way while allowing run-off water to continue to safely follow its current path,” according to the city.

The total project is expected to be finished by Sunday, July 17.

