MAPLE GROVE, MN – Post 8 lost its first two games at the Gopher Classic Friday, 13-3 to Elk River (MN) and 6-5 to Rosetown (MN). Post 8 trailed Elk River 4-0 before George Stalley hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. After Elk River scored three in the fifth, Post 8 had two in their half on a Brecken Krueger triple, a Lincoln Kienholz RBI double, and a Jayden Wiebe RBI double. Then, Elk River scored six in the sixth and won by run rule.

ELK RIVER, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO