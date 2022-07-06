Coming Soon: Samsung | Billboard Summer of Galaxy Concert Featuring Sabrina Carpenter

Click here to read the full article.

The live performance event will stream on Samsung.com from July 22 to July 24 for Galaxy users as a part of Samsung Summer of Galaxy.

Samsung and Billboard are teaming up for an exclusive music event to celebrate this year’s Summer of Galaxy. The action-packed celebration rewards Galaxy users with exclusive experiences, content and rewards throughout the month of July. As part of the jam-packed celebration, the Samsung | Billboard Summer of Galaxy concert returns with pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter headlining, giving Galaxy users a first-look at brand-new music from her upcoming album, emails i can’t send .

Lucky fans in the Los Angeles area can catch the live performance and experience the immersive installations featuring Samsung Galaxy devices on July 16th, the day after the release of her project. The event will be streamed exclusively to Galaxy users on Samsung.com, available from July 22nd to July 24th. To catch the action in-person, fans can RSVP for the show at Billboard.com. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age.

Fans won’t want to miss Carpenter’s first performance since 2019, where she is sure to touch on her classic hits, as well as new material from her fifth studio album. Aside from the release of last year’s hit single “Skin,” Carpenter has followed up the one-off drop with three tracks: “Skinny Dipping,” “Fast Times,” which Rolling Stone hailed as one of “The Best Songs of 2022,” and the recently released “vicious.” The forthcoming LP marks her first full-length album since her departure from Hollywood Records.

At the top of this year, Carpenter appeared on The Tonight Show to talk about the upcoming release, which was primarily recorded in New York, admitting that she’s planted plenty of Easter eggs for fans to uncover. “I’ve hidden the album name somewhere in work that I’ve put out over the last year,” the Disney alum explained during the appearance . “But my fans haven’t found it yet.”

Check back on Billboard.com and Billboard’s social for more exclusive content from Samsung Summer of Galaxy.