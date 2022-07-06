ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Coming Soon: Samsung | Billboard Summer of Galaxy Concert Featuring Sabrina Carpenter

By Elizabeth Lancaster
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The live performance event will stream on Samsung.com from July 22 to July 24 for Galaxy users as a part of Samsung Summer of Galaxy.

Samsung and Billboard are teaming up for an exclusive music event to celebrate this year’s Summer of Galaxy. The action-packed celebration rewards Galaxy users with exclusive experiences, content and rewards throughout the month of July. As part of the jam-packed celebration, the Samsung | Billboard Summer of Galaxy concert returns with pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter headlining, giving Galaxy users a first-look at brand-new music from her upcoming album, emails i can’t send .

Lucky fans in the Los Angeles area can catch the live performance and experience the immersive installations featuring Samsung Galaxy devices on July 16th, the day after the release of her project.  The event will be streamed exclusively to Galaxy users on Samsung.com, available from July 22nd to July 24th. To catch the action in-person, fans can RSVP for the show at Billboard.com. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age.

Fans won’t want to miss Carpenter’s first performance since 2019, where she is sure to touch on her classic hits, as well as new material from her fifth studio album. Aside from the release of last year’s hit single “Skin,” Carpenter has followed up the one-off drop with three tracks: “Skinny Dipping,” “Fast Times,” which Rolling Stone hailed as one of “The Best Songs of 2022,” and the recently released “vicious.” The forthcoming LP marks her first full-length album since her departure from Hollywood Records.

At the top of this year, Carpenter appeared on The Tonight Show to talk about the upcoming release, which was primarily recorded in New York, admitting that she’s planted plenty of Easter eggs for fans to uncover. “I’ve hidden the album name somewhere in work that I’ve put out over the last year,” the Disney alum explained during the appearance . “But my fans haven’t found it yet.”

Check back on Billboard.com and Billboard’s social for more exclusive content from Samsung Summer of Galaxy.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Here’s When BLACKPINK Will Be Back With New Music & A World Tour

Click here to read the full article. BLACKPINK announced Tuesday (July 5) that they’ll return with new music in August — and the K-pop superstars will mount a world tour by the end of the year. A press release from YG Entertainment announced that the quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — are in the “final stages of recording a new album” and that their new music in August will kick off “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.” In addition, the release promised an international tour by the end of the year that...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Three Michael Jackson song pulled from Spotify, Apple Music due to "fake vocals" rumors

(July 5, 2022) A saga that began eight years ago, when a Michael Jackson fan filed a class action lawsuit claiming that three songs from the posthumous 2010 album Michael had used fake MJ vocals, has resulted today in the three songs being pulled from Spotify and Apple Music. "Breaking News," "Monster" and "Keep Your Head Up" had been rumored to feature vocals not of Jackson, but of singer Jason Malachi, leading to the suit.
MUSIC
NME

Hear a preview of all songs from Chung Ha’s upcoming album, ‘Bare & Rare’

Chung Ha has released a “highlight medley” for her upcoming sophomore full-length record, ‘Bare & Rare’. Yesterday (July 5), the K-pop idol released a video that features snippets of all eight songs from her forthcoming record, including title track ‘Sparkling’ and ‘Crazy Like You’, her collaboration with 88rising singer-songwriter BIBI.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Samsung Com#Samsung Summer Of Galaxy#Rsvp#Billboard Com
EW.com

3 Michael Jackson songs removed from streamers amid rumors of fake vocals

A trio of Michael Jackson songs have been removed from streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music amid persistent rumors that they feature faked vocals. Sony Music and Jackson's estate confirmed to EW on Tuesday that the tracks "Breaking News," "Keep Your Head Up," and "Monster" — all from the late singer's posthumous 2010 compilation album Michael — had been pulled, though they stressed that the move had nothing to do with the music's authenticity.
MUSIC
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Rihanna Is America’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Forbes recently unveiled its 2022 list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women,” the publication’s annual ranking of the nation’s most financially successful women entrepreneurs, executives, entertainers and more. No. 21 on the list is 34-year-old Rihanna, the youngest on the entire tally to have a net...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Kanye West Reveals a Donda Concept Foam Car

A “DONDA FOAM VEHICLE” concept teaser surfaced during Steven Smith’s announcement as the Head of Donda Industrial Design. The word “mysterious” could be used to describe many of Kanye West‘s projects, and the Foam Vehicle is no different. An official image from Donda features a rough sketch of the vehicle’s side view, which gives us a better idea of a very interesting take. The car appears to feature huge wheels and bare windows. The statement for the Donda Foam Concept reads: “Donda Foam Vehicle, Conceptualized, Designed, Manufactured in the United States, Amen.”
CELEBRITIES
NME

Olivia Rodrigo covers Natalie Imbruglia at surprise intimate Manchester performance

Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise intimate performance in Manchester last night (July 3) following her huge gig in the city – see footage below. The star was playing a show at the Apollo in the city last night as part of her UK/European tour behind debut album ‘Sour’, and after the show she headed to the tiny Bunny Jackson’s bar for a special performance.
MUSIC
UPI News

BTS member J-Hope shares 'Jack in the Box' track list

July 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is sharing more details about his forthcoming solo album. The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a track list video for the album, Jack in the Box, on Thursday. Jack in the Box will feature...
WORLD
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy