Driver Hospitalized After Being Extricated From Vehicle In Frederick County

Crews extricating one patient with non-life threatening injuries in Frederick County. Photo Credit: Facebook/Frederick County Fire & Rescue

A driver had to be extricated from a vehicle after losing control, overturning, and crashing into a utility pole in Maryland, officials said.

First responders responded to the 5100 block of Old National Park in Braddock shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, where there were reports of a one-car crash, according to a spokesperson with the Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

Upon arrival, members of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company were able to remove a portion of the roof of the vehicle to gain access to the driver, who was subsequently transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which resulted in a utility pole being broken in the process. The crash caused traffic delays for several hours in the area, officials noted.

