ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Driver Hospitalized After Being Extricated From Vehicle In Frederick County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZqGf_0gWRJrrQ00
Crews extricating one patient with non-life threatening injuries in Frederick County. Photo Credit: Facebook/Frederick County Fire & Rescue

A driver had to be extricated from a vehicle after losing control, overturning, and crashing into a utility pole in Maryland, officials said.

First responders responded to the 5100 block of Old National Park in Braddock shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, where there were reports of a one-car crash, according to a spokesperson with the Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

Upon arrival, members of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company were able to remove a portion of the roof of the vehicle to gain access to the driver, who was subsequently transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which resulted in a utility pole being broken in the process. The crash caused traffic delays for several hours in the area, officials noted.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick County, MD
Accidents
County
Frederick County, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Wanted Woman Crashes Into Cars, Police Cruiser During Leesburg Chase: Police

A woman wanted on a probation violation crashed into several cars during a chase with Loudoun County sheriff's deputies Friday afternoon, police said. Police tried to pull the woman over on Clubhouse Drive in Leesburg, but she hit the gas pedal and sped away, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. She crashed into three cars and a Sheriff's deputy's cruiser before her car died, officials said.
LEESBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Traffic Accident#The Frederick County Fire
Daily Voice

Battery Explosion Inside Rockville Home Causes $20K In Damages

A massive amount of damage was left after an explosion in a home in Rockville, authorities say. A lithium battery for an electric golf caddy allegedly exploded while charging on a bed, catching fire around 9:30 p.m. in the home on the 11300 block of Hollowstone Drive, Wednesday, July 6, according to Montgomery County officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wfmd.com

Arson Ruled Cause Of Vehicle Fire In Frederick Thursday Morning

Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Frederick County Fire Investigation Task Force has determined the cause of a fire in Frederick early Thursday morning as arson. Just after 4:30 AM, Emergency Communications dispatched fire fighters to the 1300 block of Hampshire Drive for a house fire. Upon arrival, they found a minivan fully involved in flames with those flames getting closer to two town houses. They were told all occupants were out of the house.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Shot, Crashes Sparking Vehicle Fires In Montgomery County: Report

A man was in critical condition after being found shot and trapped inside of a vehicle engulfed in flames in Germantown, authorities say. The man was apparently shot before he crashed into several parked vehicles when his vehicle went up in flames, subsequently igniting the parked vehicle near the area of Apperson Way and Brandermill Drive around 11 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, according to reports by The MoCo Show.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Runaways Were Out Carjacking Victims, Police Say

Three runaways from a special education school in Maryland have been arrested and charged for their roles in a Rockville carjacking, police said. The trio, who were committed to the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents (RICA), allegedly carjacked a man in broad daylight at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
308K+
Followers
47K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy