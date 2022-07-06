ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Pedestrian fatally struck twice on James Island was ‘Outer Banks’ crew member

By Chase Laudenslager
 2 days ago

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Cast and crew of a popular Netflix series filmed in Charleston are grieving after a member of their team was killed in an early-morning hit and run Tuesday.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Alexander “AJ” Jennings (22) was walking along Sol Legare Road near Cozet Drive around 2:30 a.m. when he was struck by a car that fled the scene. He was then struck by a second car which also fled the scene, but was later located in downtown Charleston by officers with the Charleston Police Department.

Jennings was a cast member on Netflix’s Outer Banks, according to the show’s casting agency, Kimmie Stewart Casting.

He served as a body double/stand-in for the character ‘John B.’ in season three, which is currently filming in and around Charleston.

In a Facebook post , the casting agency described Jennings as “a beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set.”

Actor Chase Stokes, who stars as ‘John B’, remembered Jennings with a message on Instagram Wednesday morning:

“Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does. My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless. I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least. We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that– Thank you AJ. Fly high angel❤️ “

CCSO is working to identify the initial car involved in the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.

