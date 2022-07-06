ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Thieves get away with thousands in Apple products from Louisiana store

By Dionne Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsIko_0gWRIlqV00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –Lafayette Police need the public’s help identifying two females who they say stole thousands in Apple product devices from a local retail store.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the theft happened in late June at Best Buy on Johnston Street.

She said both women entered the store wearing masks and then passed all points of sale with approximately $4,099.96 worth of Apple products, got into a white BMW with a covered license plate, and fled the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xK0Km_0gWRIlqV00
(Suspect vehicle, white BMW with covered license plate, LPD)

Green said face masks are giving thieves more confidence.

She said while the mask makes it difficult to tracking suspects down, police are continuing to investigate and make arrests in these crimes.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspects should contact police at 337-232-TIPS( 8477) or dial your local 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Man shot and killed by homeowner while “under the influence” in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing call on Monday night. “While CPSO Communications deputies were on the phone with the complainant she advised there was a suspect outside the home refusing to leave,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy