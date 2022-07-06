ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potosi, MO

Progress Continues for New Potosi Town Square Park Fundraising Project

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Potosi) Fundraising efforts seem to be going great for the Town Square Park project in Potosi. Washington County Clerk Jenny Allen has been leading the charge for this community driven park which will be...

mymoinfo.com

Steelville Community Building Renovation Project Still Being Worked On

(Steelville) The city of Steelville recently had a bid opening for a contract to renovate the community building. Steelville Mayor Terry Beckham says the bidding did not go as planned. Last year, the city was awarded a grant by the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Community Development Block Program to...
STEELVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ste. Genevieve Sand Mine Ordinance Challenge To the Courts

(Ste. Genevieve) The efforts of a local company to construct and operate a sand mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County and the efforts of local citizens and Ste. Genevieve County to oppose that mine have now gone into the courts. The county passed an ordinance that would force Nextgen Silica to operate no less than a half mile from a town, school, church, recreational or populated area, public or private wells and no less than a quarter mile from any occupied dwelling, sinkhole, or stream. The ordinance would effectively prevent Nextgen to conduct operations on the 240 acre section of property it has purchased and/or leased north of Hwy 32 near Hawn State Park. Nextgen has now filed a lawsuit in Ste. Genevieve County circuit court asking for an injunction to prevent the ordinance from being active and also seeking the costs of bringing the lawsuit. Ste. Gevevieve County, the Commission, the Ste. Genevieve County health department, and its board of trustees are all named as defendants. The lawsuit alleges that approval or restrictions for the operations of Nextgen’s mine lie solely with the Department of Natural Resources and its Missouri Clean Water Commission and Air Conservation Commission. The suit states that the county has no Planning and Zoning department and so cannot lay down provisions under that jurisdiction. And Nextgen claims that the creation of the ordinance came about after a series of Sunshine Law Violations in which the matter was discussed at meetings without proper notification on the agenda. Nextgen alleges that the ordinance was created out of a set of one sided information and that it was not published in the clerk’s office or the newspaper for required amount of time. Nextgen also alleges that this ordinance would allow its competitors to continue to operate.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County History Museum is in the moving process

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Heritage & Historical Society is in the process of moving items from its museum in the First United Methodist Church in Festus to its new location in Victoria, which was previously occupied by the Victoria United Methodist Church. Bernard Laiben is the President of the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Union fireworks spark interest

Union’s annual fireworks extravaganza on July 3 drew a larger than normal crowd to Veterans Memorial Park. “Just like our other events, it’s very difficult to get a number of how many people were there on site,” Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Monday. “But by the end of the night, the (parking) lot was more full than last year, so I would say that it seems like there were more people on location.”
UNION, MO
mymoinfo.com

Highway Projects In Central District

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission yesterday approved the Fiscal Years 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies. Garrett Davenport says several projects are planned for the Central District, which includes Crawford, Dent and Washington counties.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Highway 47 improvements get green light from MoDOT

Improvements totalling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair got final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The project, which is expected to start coinstruction in 2026, is part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The first phase of Highway construction is expected to require $68.59 million from the federal government and $17.45 million from the state, according to the highway and bridge construction schedule.
WASHINGTON, MO
constructforstl.org

Event Venue Proposed for Old House Springs Lions Club

From Leader Publications: The old House Springs Lions Club hall may get a new life after all. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously June 23 to approve a number of variances that will allow a new owner to open an event and banquet venue on the site.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
mymoinfo.com

South Mill Street work about to take off

(Festus) A huge STP project on South Mill Street in Festus is about to begin. The work will include new ADA sidewalks on both sides of the road, new street lighting, and of course several areas of repaired or replaced concrete street pads. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says much of the prep work is happening now, and this work will include a pedestrian crossing at South Mill and A Highway.
mymoinfo.com

Washington County Collector Arrested Again

(Potosi) The Washington County Collector has been arrested again and faces another felony stealing charge. Carla Zettler is accused of using county funds after she wrote a check from the Collector’s Tax Maintenance Fund where no money can be used from that account for personal use. Zettler wrote the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Plein Air competition to be held in Farmington Saturday

An assortment of beautiful flowers and plants will provide the setting for a Plein Air Competition Saturday at the Farmington Community Garden, located at the corner of Boyce Street and Perrine Road, adjacent to the water tower. Artists of all ages are welcome and refreshments will be provided from 7...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Teetering on Drought Conditions

(Farmington) The extreme, dangerous heat continues this week. Besides the dangers associated with triple digit temperatures and heat index readings, drought is now becoming a problem in southeast Missouri. Pat Guinan is the state climatologist with the University of Missouri Extension. He says our moisture levels quickly did a 180...
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX2now.com

Power outage cancels Manchester Municipal Court Session tonight

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A power outage has caused the Manchester Municipal Court Session to be canceled Wednesday evening. It is unknown at this time when the meeting will be rescheduled. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
MANCHESTER, MO

