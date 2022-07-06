ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Man walking away from argument shot to death in west Fort Worth parking lot, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

An argument between several men in a parking lot ended with one shot to death Tuesday night in west Fort Worth and police searching for suspects.

The 24-year-old victim had been in an argument with a group of men when he walked away, police said.

Someone in the group fired shots, striking the 24-year-old. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Tervuante Douglas, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the abdomen at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday while in a hospital operating room.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting call just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail.

When police arrived, firefighters were on the scene attending to Douglas.

Police did not release any other details on the shooting.

Gun violence detectives are investigating.

Comments / 3

Helen Jones
2d ago

gun violence and our young people is a bad combination. walking away from an argument sounds like the right thing to do. sad news for his family. condolences to his family.

Reply
4
Concerned Shopper
2d ago

This area of Fort Worth needs to be surrounded, searched and all guns/drugs seized with a warrant round up and a DNA/finger printing of all in the area. GO from 30 to Camp Bowie from 820 to Alta Mere. Way too much violence happens over there.DO I sound cruel ya probably but too many young lives have been lost, to many hungry neglected children and way to much crime and gang activity. Time to shut it down and lock up the offenders.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Domestic violence suspect dies days after Fort Worth police shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man has died days after being shot by police officers outside a Fort Worth home. Body and dash camera video released last week shows 31-year-old Alejandro Molina Cornelio leading officers on a high-speed chase. Officers shot him after they said he rammed a patrol vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

16-year-old Dallas Costco murder suspect may be tried as an adult

DALLAS - The family of a North Texas man gathered outside a juvenile detention center in Dallas Friday to call for justice for a murdered husband and father. In November, Ali Elbanna was loading groceries into his SUV, when he was robbed, shot, and killed outside a northeast Dallas Costco.
DALLAS, TX
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] North Texas Cop Gets Ride From Civilian in Foot Chase

This story is from a couple of weeks ago, however, it is just showing up on my social feed. As reported by wfaa, two police officers in White Settlement, tried to initiate a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle, the suspect bailed out on foot and started running from the scene. Corporal J. Porter, and Officer Samuel Brown gave chase but Porter fell behind and that is when a civilian stepped in. Thanks to a body cam, we see the whole thing happen.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Gun Violence#Peter Smith#Violent Crime
KRLD News Radio

Southlake couple who died in murder-suicide have been identified

The Southlake couple who died in a murder-suicide this week have now been identified. On Tuesday, officials say Ann and William Waltrip were found shot to death at their home on Regency Crossing near the Timarron Country Club. Investigators have determined that William Waltrip killed his wife and then committed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Suspect in Fort Worth Officer-Involved Shooting Dies

A 31-year-old suspect in a June 29 Fort Worth officer-involved shooting has died, Tarrant County Medical Office confirms. The shooting took place shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Lackland Road and came after Alejandro Cornelio Molina, armed with a shotgun, had attempted to take children from their home.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating shooting in south Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police responded to a shooting at S. Polk Street and W. Keist Boulevard at about 5:15 p.m on July 8.Police said when they arrived to the location, they found a victim who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on the suspect, police said. This investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
6K+
Followers
543
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy