Man walking away from argument shot to death in west Fort Worth parking lot, police say

An argument between several men in a parking lot ended with one shot to death Tuesday night in west Fort Worth and police searching for suspects.

The 24-year-old victim had been in an argument with a group of men when he walked away, police said.

Someone in the group fired shots, striking the 24-year-old. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Tervuante Douglas, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the abdomen at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday while in a hospital operating room.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting call just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail.

When police arrived, firefighters were on the scene attending to Douglas.

Police did not release any other details on the shooting.

Gun violence detectives are investigating.