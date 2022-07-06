Toddler dies after being pulled from water at Big Long Lake

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist was injured when he collided with a truck Saturday morning. At 10:53 a.m. Saturday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on U.S. 12 at Bell Road in Milton Township. The investigation revealed that Alexander Ulrickson, 27, of Niles was riding a motorcycle eastbound on the highway when a truck driven by Douglas Sarratore, 50, of Niles made a left turn from Bell Road onto the highway in front of Ulrickson.
Comments / 0