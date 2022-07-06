ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange County, IN

Toddler dies after being pulled from water at Big Long Lake

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-month-old boy died after an apparent drowning at Big Long Lake in...

www.953mnc.com

