Pair gets engaged on M/S Mount Washington dinner cruise

Thursday, July 14th — Tonight, we catch up with The Granite State Clowns who work hard to entertain crowds for decades with their wit and charm. Plus, we sit down with master gardener John Forti who in his book "The Heirloom Gardener" talks about the satisfaction that previous generations got from connecting with the earth, and shares ideas that might inspire you to slow down, recharge, and reconnect.
Friday, July 15th — Tonight, we head to Weirs Beach Village where one retiree sets an example for fitness and proves that age is just a number. Plus, Caroline Parent uses her artwork to heal. Her fused glass installations inspire peace and tranquility and adorn the walls of hospitals and clinics to provide comfort to patients.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth man who landed on the beaches of Normandy on one of the most important days of World War II and later worked for 45 years at New England electrical companies died on the Fourth of July at the age of 99. Raymond Goulet died...
Tuesday, July 12th — Tonight, Erin joins the Lake Sunapee Cruising Fleet for a night on the water. Plus, we head to the farm with curious and kind Donovan. He is 12 years old and is hoping to find his forever family. Jean Mackin saw how Donovon loves to learn and wants to share his passion for life in his very own "Home at Last."
Flights were diverted to airports in Boston, Manchester, New Hampshire and Providence, Rhode Island after a small airplane crashed at a Portland, Maine. According to officials, the plane was carrying two individuals at the time of the crash and both were transported to a local hospital. The airstrip was reopened...
Wednesday, July 13th — Tonight, tie on your bib we are heading to two family-owned and operated lobster pounds. One is on the seacoast and one is up north in Conway. Both businesses are dedicated to making sure family gatherings, summer celebrations, and seafood lovers have what they need to enjoy a good old-fashioned lobster bake.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H.. — A proposal is getting a lot of likes on our u local New Hampshire Facebook group. A couple celebrated more than just the Fourth of July on the Mount Washington summit. The viewer who shared video of the proposal said their daughter accepted the proposal.
In a state filled with amazing seafood, a myriad of pizzerias and delis, and some of the most beautiful restaurants in the country, some food spots become easily overshadowed. But there's a certain value to rediscovering these hidden gem restaurants.
There's nothing like a fun-filled summer event, show, or festival to help bring the community together. And this Saturday, July 9, you can experience just that by attending the Great New England Fine Craft & Artisan Show in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. This event will take place at Puddle Dock field...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Two longtime StormTeam 5 meteorologists are being promoted, WCVB management announced Friday. Cindy Fitzgibbon and Mike Wankum will assume new roles, effective immediately. Fitzgibbon, who has been forecasting weather for the Boston area for two decades, will take over as the team's new chief meteorologist. She'll...
Are you ready for the coolest live music vibe this Wednesday night, July 13th? The multi-instrumentalists, talented, versatile Francoix Simard is taking the stage. And live music will continue every Wednesday evening through mid-August. Yup, it's back and we couldn't be more excited! For five Wednesdays this summer there's live...
It seems like malls these days are a dying industry, but that doesn't stop us from reminiscing about the good ol' days when they were the place to be. Maybe you're someone who could care less about malls. Perhaps you'd rather do your shopping at outdoor plazas where all the stores are accessible from the street, rather than walk into a massive building and work your way back to the store of your choosing.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Airline travel in Manchester could meet or exceed pre-pandemic levels this summer, airport officials said. Officials at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport said they are expecting a busy season as more people return to the skies. Elsewhere in the United States, airline travelers have been dealing with delays...
Several New England eateries were listed among the best diners in the United States in a new report from Tasting Table. The website shared its list of the best diners in the US on Thursday, June 23. Blue Benn, located in Bennington, Vermont, made the list due to its wide...
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announces that rock blasting will begin on the FE Everett Turnpike, on the northbound barrel just south of the I-293 Interchange, on Thursday, July 7, 2022. This work will consist of blasting rock in the northbound lanes to allow for the future addition of a through travel lane.
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A woman drowned in the Salmon Falls River in Rochester on Thursday afternoon, police said. The victim was identified as Doreen Allen, 40, of Rochester. According to the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Allen was pulled from the water by first responders after 4 p.m. Thursday. They said CPR was performed at the scene and she was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
ELLSWORTH — Hammond Lumber Co. has acquired Brock’s Building Materials, a third-generation, family-owned company located in Rochester, N.H. Hammond is a fourth-generation, family-owned building material retailer established in 1953. With the acquisition, Hammond, which is based in Belgrade, now has nearly 900 employees and 22 locations across Maine and New Hampshire.
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A unique day on the job for firefighters in Weymouth. It happened on July 4th when the call came in for a dog trapped under a shed. When crews got on the scene, they had to break out some shovels to make enough room to even see the pup’s nose, as you can see in the photo below.
No swimming, fishing or shellfish harvesting is being allowed in Maine's Wells Harbor due to a sewage leak. Wells police tweeted about the leak around 12:30 p.m. Friday. They said the sewage leak at the harbor has led them to shut down swimming and fishing between the jetty "until further notice."
Comments / 1