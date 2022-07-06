ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whataburger adds new items to the menu, brings back some fan favorites

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Prepare for your mouth to water, Whataburger lovers!. The fast-food franchise is debuting four new limited-time offers while bringing...

Rakesh Fliqa
2d ago

Man bring back the Monterey melt. That thing was very flavorful and with the spicy ketchup, sheesh that’s a wrap.

