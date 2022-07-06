ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Sky Bar owner sues city of North Myrtle Beach over noise ordinance

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A federal lawsuit has been filed against the city of North Myrtle Beach over its noise ordinance. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of South Carolina filed the lawsuit on Tuesday. It lists the plaintiff as Michael Moshoures, the owner of the Sky Bar. The...

Comments / 8

Peter
2d ago

Doesn't sound like music, especially if it's vulgar. it makes movies turn rated R, so under age kids can't see or hear it so why should children heard the run off because it's so loud? You have your right to listen to what you want so long as it doesn't impede my right for peace and quiet.

