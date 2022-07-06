ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman Library starts new program aimed at families with young kids

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21C4Eq_0gWRGFIR00

BOZEMAN — For many families with kiddos, getting to the library can sometimes be a challenge. Now the Bozeman Public Library is expanding outreach to the Bozeman community for those who can't come into the Library.

“We’ve got some clients that can’t make it to the library, they don’t have transportation but they really want to provide good quality books for their children,” says Bozeman Library Assistant, Kathleen McPherson-Glynn.

Staff at the library and WIC saw a need for people struggling to get to the library, so they decided to bring a piece of the library to them.

“We started this program at the Bozeman Public Library called 'On-the-Go Book Bags,'” says McPherson-Glynn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABHqB_0gWRGFIR00 Edgar Cedillo — MTN NEWS
Bozeman Public Library is expanding outreach to the Bozeman community for those who can't come into the Library.

The goal of the program is to get books into the hands of the youngest in our community ages 0-6 .

“They’re for early literacy, we have a big focus at the library on early literacy,” says McPherson-Glynn.

“I got to see one of the kids came out and picked the bag up as soon as I left it and she was so excited, with a big smile and everything, with all the books,” says volunteer, Max Hatten.

Hatten volunteers behind the wheel making sure those books get to families, where he takes his passion for libraries to kids.

“I came to the library a lot as a kid, “ says Hatten.

Last week he made his first delivery to four houses around Bozeman.

“The bags were prepacked and I had all the addresses and just ran around and dropped them off,” says Hatten

Hatten’s girlfriend helped him get involved at the library - Callie Quall works behind the scenes putting together the various bags the library gives to kids volunteer work says its about the community she’s able to build.

“It’s been a really nice way for me to get to know the community, says Quall.

For them to see the look on a kid’s face is the big reward.

“It makes me excited watching the kids run around and explore,” says Quall.

If you would like to sign-up to get the book bag delivery email Kathleen McPherson at kmcphersonglynn@bozeman.net or call the Youth Services Desk at 406-582-2404

Bozeman Public Library starts new program delivering books to families with young kids

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Non-Profit Receives Generous Gift To Help Those In Need.

Montana is blessed with many not-for-profit organizations that help thousands of people throughout the state. One of those organizations is Family Promise. Family Promise is leading the way in helping with family homelessness and early childhood learning with programs that help families get back on their feet while providing essential services that many of us simply take for granted. The organization has multiple transitional homes and shelters here in Gallatin Valley.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
Bozeman, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Craving Italian? This Restaurant Has The Best Lasagna in Montana

When we think of Italian food, pasta, pizza, or my favorite—gnocchi—usually comes to mind. However, there is one other classic dish that I don't think gets enough credit. Lovefood published a list on Where To Eat Your State's Best Lasagna, and I immediately clicked on the article. Lasagna is a dish that might seem rather ordinary when it comes to Italian cuisine, but if done right, it can top the list. How can you say no to layers of sauce, meat, pasta, and cheese? So where in Montana serves the best lasagna?
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bozeman Library Assistant#Wic
explorebigsky.com

Bozeman musician to take stage in Big Sky

BOZEMAN – Bozeman-based singer/songwriter Madeline Hawthorne understands the importance of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s open spaces. She’s been in Montana for 15 years after growing up in New Hampshire, and finds inspiration for much of her music in the landscape around her. “As someone who lives here...
BIG SKY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
MY 103.5

This Montana Restaurant is One of America’s Best Hidden Gems

Montana is full of amazing restaurants. Depending on where you are in the state, you're guaranteed to find a great place to eat. Our friend Michelle Heart in Boise, Idaho recently wrote an article about the best hidden gem restaurant in Idaho. We were curious to find out what restaurant is the best hidden gem in Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman residents told to prepare for road closures, detours

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The city of Bozeman is now in construction season. It means people will need to be prepared to navigate road closures and detours for the next couple of months as crews work to take advantage of their brief window. “It's extremely important to capitalize on good...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Gallatin County Severe Thunderstorm Watch Wednesday Afternoon

Rowdy weather conditions may arrive in Gallatin County with strong, gusty winds and possible hail on Wednesday afternoon. There are several areas in southwest Montana that may be affected by severe weather this afternoon. See below for a complete list of areas of concern. (There's a lot of them!) Central Montana counties are also included in this Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy