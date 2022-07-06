Bozeman Library starts new program aimed at families with young kids

BOZEMAN — For many families with kiddos, getting to the library can sometimes be a challenge. Now the Bozeman Public Library is expanding outreach to the Bozeman community for those who can't come into the Library.

“We’ve got some clients that can’t make it to the library, they don’t have transportation but they really want to provide good quality books for their children,” says Bozeman Library Assistant, Kathleen McPherson-Glynn.

Staff at the library and WIC saw a need for people struggling to get to the library, so they decided to bring a piece of the library to them.

“We started this program at the Bozeman Public Library called 'On-the-Go Book Bags,'” says McPherson-Glynn.

Edgar Cedillo — MTN NEWS Bozeman Public Library is expanding outreach to the Bozeman community for those who can't come into the Library.



The goal of the program is to get books into the hands of the youngest in our community ages 0-6 .

“They’re for early literacy, we have a big focus at the library on early literacy,” says McPherson-Glynn.

“I got to see one of the kids came out and picked the bag up as soon as I left it and she was so excited, with a big smile and everything, with all the books,” says volunteer, Max Hatten.

Hatten volunteers behind the wheel making sure those books get to families, where he takes his passion for libraries to kids.

“I came to the library a lot as a kid, “ says Hatten.

Last week he made his first delivery to four houses around Bozeman.

“The bags were prepacked and I had all the addresses and just ran around and dropped them off,” says Hatten

Hatten’s girlfriend helped him get involved at the library - Callie Quall works behind the scenes putting together the various bags the library gives to kids volunteer work says its about the community she’s able to build.

“It’s been a really nice way for me to get to know the community, says Quall.

For them to see the look on a kid’s face is the big reward.

“It makes me excited watching the kids run around and explore,” says Quall.

If you would like to sign-up to get the book bag delivery email Kathleen McPherson at kmcphersonglynn@bozeman.net or call the Youth Services Desk at 406-582-2404

