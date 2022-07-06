ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Rania’s daughter Princess Iman is engaged: See her gorgeous ring

By Alexandra Hurtado
Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan’s eldest daughter is getting married! The Royal Hashemite Court announced Princess Iman ’s engagement to Jameel Thermiotis on Wednesday.

“The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis’ family,” the court said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fps2J_0gWRGCeG00 The Royal Hashemite Court

The Royal Hashemite Court also extended “its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on this occasion” and wished “them a lifetime of happiness.” A photo of the engaged couple was released showing Princess Iman’s dazzling ring.

Queen Rania took to her personal Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s engagement. Sharing her daughter and future son-in-law’s engagement photo, the Queen wrote, “Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!”


Queen Rania and King Abdullah, who wed in 1993, are also parents to Crown Prince Hussein , 28, Princess Salma , 21, and Prince Hashem , 17. Hussein congratulated his younger sister on Instagram. Alongside a photo of himself with Iman and Jameel, the Crown Prince wrote: “Warmest congratulations to my dear sister Iman and to her fiancé Jameel on their engagement. I wish you a lifetime of happiness together.”

