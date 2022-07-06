Can video games boost mental well-being for the unemployed?

Urban design can result in people feeling less able or willing to use public spaces. Image: Unsplash/Pascal Bernardon. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article...
World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those of the author alone and not the World Economic Forum.
Women in tech: Bahrain ranks first in female digital skills training and STEM education. Image: Matt Wardle Studio. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article...
What the rise of female founders tells us about the state of the gender gap. 6 leaders on how women can thrive despite the gender gap. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use.
Comments / 0