ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gj5YW_0gWRFybz00
Rep. Mayra Flores, a Republican from Texas Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
  • Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president.
  • The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious.
  • Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate.

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President Joe Biden was in fact the legitimately-elected president of the United States during an interview, the New York Times reports.

"He's the worst president of the United States," Flores, who had just been sworn-in the day before, told the Times' Jennifer Medina. Medina writes in a story published Wednesday morning that she asked Flores the same question three more times — whether Biden won the 2020 election — and received the same non-committal reply.

Flores' reported apprehension to acknowledge the reality of the 2020 election illustrates how the GOP's newest lawmaker is furthering the efforts of some in the party to continue to question the legitimacy of the last election. Former President Donald Trump continues to argue his baseless claim that the election was stolen, a stance that has been openly mocked by his former Attorney General Bill Barr and others.

Flores has also drawn attention for her past references to the QAnon conspiracy theory and for saying Trump "should've locked Hillary Clinton in jail."

The Texas Republican made history last month when she won a special election, becoming Texas' first Latina congresswoman and the first Republican in more than a century to win in the Rio Grande Valley. Flores' victory further illustrates how Trump's surprisingly strong performance in the region in 2020 underlines how Republicans can appeal to Latino voters.

As for her past QAnon comments, Flores told the Times that her pushing of hashtags related to the conspiracy theory was to express opposition to it. The fringe theory, which has been pushed by other members of Congress, is based on a wild claim that Trump was secretly fighting a cabal of elites who are children traffickers and worship Satan.

"It's just to reach more people so more people can see like, hey, this needs to stop," Flores said. "This is only hurting our country."

In an April 2020 Facebook ad uncovered by Media Matters, a liberal watchdog, Flores says "Democrat Party has failed us." A series of hashtags, including those related to QAnon, accompany the post. Nowhere in the message is there any language about the conspiracy theory "hurting our country."

Flores is expected to face a tough challenge this November due to redistricting. Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who currently represents Texas' neighboring 15th District, has announced his intentions to run for the new seat. The new district's boundaries are seen as much more favorable to Democrats.

A representative for Flores did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 949

NannasBananas
2d ago

curious. how many times has Biden refused to say "yes, I was involved in hunters overseas business dealings & I sold access to the office of the vice- presidency"?.....

Reply(112)
460
Andrew Vj
2d ago

why is this news? didn't his own party refuse to answer if they would support Biden running again? fun fact Biden did say " We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in history of American politics." Misspeak maybe or maybe not, regardless those words came from his mouth.

Reply(33)
292
Val Brandt
2d ago

joebama is an installed president, like so many around the world 🌎 Globalist have put these people in place for the soul purpose of taken control of our World 🌎

Reply(10)
136
Related
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fox News

Biden hastily ends press conference as reporters shout questions: ‘I’m out of here’

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here." Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "All right, guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Gop#The New York Times#Qanon#Lati
The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
DELAWARE STATE
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Business Insider

545K+
Followers
35K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy