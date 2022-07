SUNBURY – This year’s Sunbury Celebration is underway, culminating with a full day of fun and fireworks Saturday. Ron Pratt is the Director of Operations for the Sunbury Pool and Playgrounds, “Not only do we have crafters, but we have food vendors. We also have the Sunbury Youth Baseball Tournament. We’ve got spin art, we’ve got the (Shikellamy) Cheerleaders doing the dunk tank, we have the petting zoo, and we have Memory Lane performing that night. All we ask is please, please, please, please, donate.”

SUNBURY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO