Ouachita Parish, LA

NBC 10 News Today: Library Events

By Aysha Decuir
 2 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Public Library is offering events that will be fun for the whole family. Morning intern, Cayla Deeanne, has more information on these events in the video above.

