NBC 10 News Today: Library Events
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Public Library is offering events that will be fun for the whole family. Morning intern, Cayla Deeanne, has more information on these events in the video above.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Public Library is offering events that will be fun for the whole family. Morning intern, Cayla Deeanne, has more information on these events in the video above.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Comments / 0