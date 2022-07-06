El Paso police investigating reports of bomb threat near police headquarters

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Sheriff Deputies making a traffic stop found a jar of marijuana and a 9 mm gun in the vehicle. It happened on July 2 at the intersection of Fort Defiance Dr. and Santa Fe Trail in Montana Vista. Verdi Vladimir Miranda, 20, was arrested...
EL PASO, Texas -- A multi-agency effort lead to the rescue of 23 migrants from a northeast El Paso home. Officials say the victims were being held against their will and threatened. The undocumented immigrants were from Guatemala, Ecuador and Mexico. Officials say 23-year-old Samuel Nuvila Briones and 54-year-old Salvador...
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is charged with stabbing two men and breaking the windows to a car belonging to one of the men, police say. Police arrested 54-year-old John Mason on July 4. Police were called out to 221 North Lee Street on July 4 just after 1 p.m. in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities are offering a reward to tipsters that help identify a man they said stole a firearm in Las Cruces. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man seen stealing a firearm from a vehicle on June 5.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New information was released about an El Paso nurse who was arrested and accused of threatening police officers with fentanyl. The complaint affidavit for 30-year-old Steven Holguin stated that he was arrested for public intoxication after he reportedly attempted to start a fight with someone at a bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District on June 25.
EL PASO, Texas -- There are reports of a rollover involving a semi on I-10 West near the Outlet Shoppes. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers say they maDe multiple seizures for hard narcotics in the El Paso area over the last week. Drugs included fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. Concealment attempts included hiding drugs under clothing, in bras and in cars. Some pedestrians had drugs...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver was stopped by law enforcement after reportedly trying to drive away from the scene of a crash in east El Paso Tuesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The driver allegedly hit two other vehicles before attempting to leave, the...
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police have identified a 15-year-old male as the victim of a shooting that occurred at the 7600 block of Franklin Loop at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday. The suspected juveniles involved in the shooting are 15 and 16-year-old males who fled the scene before Mission...
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The wife of a soldier says she was raped by her husband’s superior in the military when they were stationed at Fort Bliss back in 2017 but he wasn’t convicted on any charges until years later once more victims of his came forward. Leah Ramirez says Sgt. Randall Hughes raped […]
You gotta love doorbell cameras. Not only do they allow you to see and speak to whomever is at your door without you having to leave the comfort of your couch, sometimes it records mysterious and freaky AF stuff that then gets shared on the internet. Case in point: footage...
“Excellent job by our CBP officers in intercepting this enormous quantity of a very dangerous drug,” said acting Santa Teresa Port Director John Hawkins. “To put this into perspective during the last fiscal year CBP officers working in the El Paso Field Office area of operations seized 8,798 pounds of methamphetamine combined.”
UPDATE - El Paso police say one man died from his gunshot injuries after a shooting in the lower valley on July 4th. A spokesman with the police department said the shooting happened in a home during a gathering of several people. It's unclear at this moment who shot the man. This happened around 5:30 p.m., the spokesman said.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Friday morning hearing for Patrick Crusius, the man accused of shooting and killing 23 shoppers at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, took a couple of unexpected turns. Judge Sam Medrano, seemingly upset at District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, took direct aim at her, issuing a gag order […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Business and home developments are booming and if you’ve driven east on I-10, then you’ve definitely noticed all of the new businesses at Eastlake Marketplace and the surrounding neighborhoods. All that growth is good news for those looking to sell their home and for those looking to have their home […]
EL PASO, Texas -- More El Pasoans are using at-home rapid tests, but less than one percent of new positive Covid-19 cases come from them, according to a city spokesperson. The test posing somewhat of a challenge for the health department. "This is negligible and therefore does not provide a good data point."
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A wreck in Northeast El Paso sends three people to a local hospital. The wreck was reported by El Paso Fire Dispatch Sunday evening, around 5 p.m., near Stan Roberts Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Far Northeast El Paso near the New Mexico State line. The cause of […]
City Council decides not to deprioritize abortion law enforcement, a judge has some harsh words for the D.A., and a look back at one man's struggle to prove his citizenship at the border. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El...
ASHLAND, Mont. - A single-vehicle crash killed a 21-year-old man and injured another 21-year-old man on U.S. Highway 212 near Ashland Monday, July 4. The Montana Highway Patrol said in their fatality report the vehicle drifted off the highway while on a downhill grade approaching a curve. The vehicle rolled...
