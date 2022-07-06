ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

World's Largest Naval Exercise Led by U.S. Intimidates China: State Media

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

A Chinese newspaper accused the United States of putting on a "show of intimidation" this week as the world's largest naval war games began without China for the third time in a row.

This year's edition of the biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise—or RIMPAC—returns to pre-COVID levels with 26 nations in attendance, among them Beijing's neighbors and many of its regional trade partners. U.S. Navy -hosted symposiums in Hawaii and training exercises in the Eastern Pacific were scheduled to run between June 29 and August 4.

The games "serve to expose the extent to which the United States seeks to impose its will on the region," China Daily declared on Monday. "It is intended to signal that Washington's influence and strategic position is not in decline."

"By organizing such large-scale exercises, while the Ukraine crisis is underway, the U.S. is also intent on showing the world that the Ukraine conflict has not disturbed its agenda or consumed too much of its resources, and its strategic focus remains in the 'Indo-Pacific,'" the state-run paper said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ar7KP_0gWRBkdt00

Chinese naval forces participated in their first-ever RIMPAC in 2014 in what was thought to be a seminal moment in China's relations with the U.S. and the West more broadly, despite its assertive moves against U.S. treaty ally the Philippines in the South China Sea.

China's preemptive rejection of the Philippines v. China verdict in 2016 didn't stop the Obama administration from approving the attendance of five Chinese warships and 1,200 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) personnel that summer.

But a downturn in relations at the start of former President Donald Trump 's trade war with Beijing saw China "disinvited" in 2018, a status maintained in the scaled-down RIMPAC 2020, which was held despite the pandemic.

It means for the third time in a row, the rapidly expanding PLAN won't be represented among the 38 warships, four submarines, 170 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel training between the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California over the next month.

America's Asian treaty allies South Korea, Japan and the Philippines, as well as Pacific allies Australia and New Zealand, are among the countries set to take part in exercises ranging from anti-submarine and air defense training to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia—littoral states competing with China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea—are also present.

Grievances about Beijing's third snub in a row appeared to be exacerbated by the attendance of so-called "minilateral" groups involving the U.S., according to this week's China Daily editorial. Chinese officials have likened the Quad (India, Australia, Japan and the U.S.) and AUKUS (Australia, Britain and the U.S.) groups to " exclusive cliques " formed for the sole purpose of curbing China's rise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMB7N_0gWRBkdt00

"For a long time, the U.S. and its allies have become used to China being locked within the so-called first island chain," the newspaper said. "But with the rise of its national strengths, China has developed the capacity to defend its core interests and sovereignty and territorial integrity in a broader scope in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond."

"The U.S. should discard its zero-sum Cold War mindset and divide to rule approach, and work with the rest of the Asia-Pacific family to promote common development," China Daily concluded.

In May 2018, after the U.S. rescinded China's invitation to RIMPAC, Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Yi called the move "unconstructive and rash."

"It is not conducive to enhancing mutual understanding and mutual trust between China and the United States. The U.S. side should abandon such negative mentality," he said.

Comments / 78

I am pissed off
2d ago

the USA military is still the most powerful in the world and I wish all Americans would get on board with that and stop talking about china and Russia as you can see Russia is having a hard time in Ukraine which they attacked and don't think china doesn't fear the USA military because they do Taiwan wants to be left alone and the water ways are a global passage so if china would just be a good partner everyone can be at peace

Reply(10)
38
sobe
2d ago

you can count on the Chinese and Russians lurking around the edges trying to gather as much intelligence as possible as they always do during RimPac

Reply(1)
18
Monty
2d ago

The Chinese government and military are nothing more than a pre 1941 government trying to circumvent the status quo and become just another world power. In order to do so, they must become imperialistic and conquer others to feed their machine. They can pretend to be pacifist as long as needed while also stealing, spreading, and conquering smaller nations just as the past because they need resources, land, and buffer zones. Their playbook is almost the same as Japan, with the exception that many foreign firms have invested in them and their labor markets to produce cheaper products. This has given them much better leverage and a much larger military presence than Japan could have ever hoped for. They played the long game and achieved. But it's really time for game over. We keep playing by their rules, then our game is over.

Reply(2)
9
