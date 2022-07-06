ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Princess Diana Cheat First? New Documentary Reveals 'Unheard Truths' About Her Love, Life And Death

 2 days ago

Diana: The Ultimate Truth, a new investigative documentary that will air exclusively on Foxtel, includes former detective and award-winning investigative journalist Mark Williams-Thomas, who recounts the numerous ideas that have been proposed for how the Princess of Wales' life was cut short.

Princess DianaReuters

Wimbledon Star Claims He Had Extramarital Romance With Princess Diana

The documentary incorporates interviews with Diana's closest friends and confidants, many of whom talk publicly for the first time about the circumstances leading up to Diana's murder, uncovering untold realities as Williams-Thomas goes behind the scenes, raising fresh concerns.

